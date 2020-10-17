A slogan, but also a commitment. This year, October 24 is World Polio Day. Of course, every day is "world polio day" in the fight to eradicate this pervasive virus that most commonly affects children under 5, but which can attack at any age, and typically produces life-long paralysis or death.
The endeavor to end polio around the world began in 1979, when Rotary International signed a vaccination agreement with the Philippines. That five-year program vaccinated 5.3 million children, then gradually expanded to become the organization we see today.
The battle reached a milestone on August 25, when the World Health Organization announced that the disease had been eradicated in Nigeria. This means that transmission has officially been stopped in the forty-seven countries that make up its African region.
It also means that just two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, are currently labeled "polio-endemic countries." Efforts in these countries are hampered by suspicion and distrust in some areas, where doctors and volunteers have been killed by opponents fearing that their efforts are a Western plot to poison people.
Poliomyelitis has a history tracing all the way back to the ancient world, where is was depicted in Egyptian paintings and carvings. Until the mid-twentieth century, it defied treatment. Then the Salk and Sabin vaccines were developed, in the 1950's, and efforts to control and eradicate the disease began.
Two interesting side notes: Jonas Salk never charged or benefited financially from his discovery. When asked who owned the patent on the vaccine, he responded, "Well, the people, I would say. There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?" Also, the cherry-flavored Sabin oral vaccine became the inspiration for that cute Mary Poppins song, "A spoonful of Sugar."
You might think that we are far-removed from a disease that afflicts people in Pakistan and Afghanistan, but in the midst of our current global pandemic, we have seen how quickly a highly contagious disease can be spread. On a sort of selfish level, we begin to understand that just protecting ourselves doesn't really protect us . . .
The "wild virus" of poliomyelitis has three variations, two of which have not been diagnosed since 2015. The third one, type 1, is the focus of today's humanitarian efforts. And since it infects only humans, the efforts to eradicate it are not hampered by animal carriers.
Over the last eight years, over $77 million has been spent by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative to free the world of this disease. The vaccine itself cost about $20 million (about $3.00 per child). The massive amounts spent beyond that mainly went to technological assistance (health and immunization professionals), operational support (including house-to-house follow-ups), social mobilization (awareness and benefits campaigns), and surveillance (for disease detection and the Global Polio Laboratory Network).
When we eradicated smallpox, we could pretty well forget about it. But the polio virus is different, as it can be carried in contaminated water, dirt, and food (unlike Covid-19, this virus is contracted through the mouth, although it has many of the same symptoms).
So the endeavor is on-going. The virus must be eradicated or at least contained. Then the environment must be tested periodically, and education must continue.
In 2019, a new five year budget pledged $4.2 billion to continue and, hopefully, to finally eradicate the disease's threat to our global population. International Rotary's goal is to raise $50 million annually, which is matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on a two to one basis.
Even small rural towns like London and Corbin participate in the fundraising for this project. When the local Rotary clubs combine to host the annual International Dinner (unfortunately canceled this year due to our own pandemic), they donate the proceeds to the International Rotary Foundation to support End Polio Now. So many local people play a small part in this worldwide endeavor.
The challenge to eradicate polio is pervasive, because unless everyone is immunized, "It can come back to reinfect places where it was eliminated." The challenge requires strong commitment, coordination, and perseverance. But thousands of people have risen to the challenge, and some day, hopefully in the foreseeable future, this is one virus that humanity will have conquered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.