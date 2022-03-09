Over the last few months, we have watched as a new online news source has become present and people have begun sharing those stories. Prior to this last week, we had seen some mistakes, but nothing dangerous…and then last Wednesday, it became dangerous.
The headline read “Laurel County men sentenced to federal prison for cockfighting.”
If you read the story about this topic that The Sentinel-Echo posted last Wednesday morning and is in today’s newspaper, you will see that in no way, shape or form is that headline correct. No one was sentenced for anything. Men and a woman were indicted, which means they received a charge from the grand jury.
The new online news source goes on to say that “several individuals employed by the Sheriff’s offices in Clay and Laurel counties were indicted.” This is not correct for Laurel County. One woman was a former bailiff — that does not equal “several” employed by the sheriff’s office.
This misinformation is harmful and also dangerous. People have read this story from this new online news source that appears legitimate and they believe it is correct information. What other erroneous information could be spread from this untrustworthy platform?
This new online news source is called the Kentucky Daily. Its About Us page says “The Kentucky Daily was established to provide an unbiased news source for Kentuckians primarily in the Laurel-Whitley-Knox Tri-County Area. Formed in part as an incubator for new and burgeoning journalists, The Daily is committed to helping aspiring journalists obtain the experience necessary to become respected professionals while keeping our news outlet fresh and innovative, with an emphasis on disseminating newsworthy material utilizing the latest in information technology.”
For a website that is providing “unbiased” news, writing false information about the local sheriff’s office doesn’t seem unbiased.
We have an experienced staff. Editor Erin Cox has a Bachelor of Science in journalism and has been in the business for 10 years. Sentinel-Echo reporter Nita Johnson has been a reporter for 19 years. We have always operated that facts are facts and our opinions don’t matter on the news pages. We can put our opinion on the Opinion page, but otherwise we just write facts.
We researched The Kentucky Daily after we had begun to see its stories popping up on social media and found that its corporation is filed out of Delaware. The lead reporter William Mosley is the name on its business filing in Kentucky.
Its principal office is located in Wilmington, Delaware, according to the business filing in Kentucky, and its registered office in Kentucky is in Lexington.
For a new news source to pop up in the Tri-County located out of Delaware is unusual and we wonder why The Kentucky Daily hasn’t written about the who, what, when, where and why about themselves. We and many others would love to know who owns this website and is allowing these erroneous articles to be spread online.
While a new news source spreading misinformation is harmful, what is even more dangerous is someone like Laurel County Sheriff John Root doing the same thing.
On Saturday The Sentinel-Echo staff became aware of a misleading Facebook post written by Root alluding to the fact the Sentinel had written this false story (the one the Kentucky Daily had written).
Furthermore he tried to say the Sentinel has almost folded and will soon. This is incorrect. The Sentinel-Echo is adapting to the way people consume news, just like every other news outlet is doing. We publish up-to-date news online every day that our subscribers have access to 24/7. Even non-subscribers get some restricted access to our news stories. We provide the most timely news that has ever been provided to Laurel Countians, as the internet-driven news cycle requires us to. People no longer wait until their local newspaper publishes, instead they want their news at their fingertips and that’s what we provide online daily. We reach more people daily with news online than the Sentinel-Echo ever has.
The main issue with Root’s incorrect post is that even though he was provided the correct information, he refused to acknowledge his mistake and has allowed the false information to continue to circulate. At least the Kentucky Daily had enough integrity to delete its erroneous story and post.
On the other hand, we shouldn’t assume Root made a mistake in his posting of this misleading information. If Root knowingly wrote the post to diss the Sentinel while he knew the incorrect article was written by the Kentucky Daily, then that’s even more despicable.
It is harmful and dangerous to our community that we have an elected official in Sheriff Root who is willing to spread false information knowingly. And his call for the end of the Sentinel is concerning since no other news source will report on his office’s positives and negatives.
The Sentinel-Echo has been London and Laurel County’s trusted news source for 149 years and we continue that tradition today. The majority of our staff live with our families right here in Laurel County. We want nothing more than to be the biggest cheerleaders for our community, but we also have to hold our elected officials accountable for their mistakes as well.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Sentinel-Echo’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and members of the newsroom.
