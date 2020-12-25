Seasonal traditions for this time of year abound in cultures around the world and in the United States. Settlers traveled to the Appalachian region before it was legal to do so. They were independent-minded people who wanted freedom from the crowding and restrictions of the established colonies, and the mountainous region reminded some of the land they had left behind. They brought the traditions of that land with them, but they also established new traditions.
Christmas centered around the values of home and family. Harvest was over and it was time to sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labor before the harsh winter set in.
Often communities celebrated “Old Christmas,” on January 6, the twelfth day after December 25 (these are the days of today's popular song). One tradition here was “Twelfth Night Cake,” a Scottish fruitcake made with whiskey or black rum.
The Irish contributed window candles, meant to welcome the Holy Family so they wouldn't have to sleep in a stable. Legends also rose of the barn animals talking at midnight on this holy night.
Because of their pagan influence, Christmas trees did not join the customs of the season until the coming of the railroads and coal camps. Initially they were most often found in the churches.
Fireworks weren't usually bought for the 4th of July--a holiday not much observed in the mountains--but they were bought for Christmas. The custom of “serenading,” which consisted of sneaking up on a cabin and then suddenly firing off guns and firecrackers, provided great merriment for the pranksters.
If you were astute, you could avoid this by anticipating them and throwing open your door to invite them in. Which could result in an instant party, with singing and dancing and storytelling.
Of course, holiday musical traditions also abound. “The Cherry-Tree Carol” dates back to the 1400s in the British Isles. It depicts Joseph's frustration with his situation, but in one verse, when he asks the yet-to-be-born baby Jesus when his birthday will be, the response is “on January 6th.”
Because this is a folk ballad, verses may be added. The folk version sung by Judy Collins carries the story up to the Savior's crucifixion.
Several songs came from African-American traditions. “Go Tell It On the Mountain” dates to at least 1865 and is a staple in Southern and Appalachian churches.
Folklorist John Jacob Niles traveled the mountains collecting and cataloging the music of the region. He found “Jesus, Jesus, Rest Your Head” in Elizabethtown, KY.
He also composed music. “I Wonder As I Wander,” though not specifically a Christmas hymn, is typically performed at Christmas. Niles tells us that it “grew out of three lines of music sung for me by a girl who called herself Annie Morgan.” He tells the lovely story on the website “Teaching American History.”
While this is sort of a haunting song, the joyous “Children, Go Where I send Thee” may remind one of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” It's twelve verses, though, are based on biblical texts. Jean Richie discovered it in a country school for African-American children in Kentucky.
If you google “Appalachian Christmas” you will find many sources for the traditions and history of the region. The book “A Foxfire Christmas” also shares many memories and traditions. These were collected as school projects by students who interviewed people in Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky.
You'll find that Christmas gifts were scarce, maybe a whittled toy or a corn husk or rag doll. Apples and oranges were treasured gifts, because fresh fruit was so scarce in the winter. Sometimes a family would all share one of these, each member getting a slice or segment of the fruit.
Even nuts, which were not scarce, were received with joy, because most of a crop was sold in the fall.
Today we still have a broad variety of ways in which to celebrate Christmas in Appalachia. Some, like shooting matches, pageants, and neighborly visits, echo these older times. Families still pass down legends and superstitions to younger generations.
Whether developing new traditions or incorporating the old into our festivities, the people of Appalachia have preserved the values of home and family in their holiday celebrations. Sharing traditions and memories at family gatherings weaves a message of hope for the future. And perhaps this year, that will be especially important.
