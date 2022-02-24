In 2018, Jessica Hoskins, a community health worker with CHI Saint Joseph Health in London, worked with the University of the Cumberlands to secure a new home for a young mother, her husband and her children. Jessica worked in the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group pediatric office and learned of the family’s need through a screening tool used to determine unmet needs of patients and their families.
It’s not a service typically thought of in a physician office, but addressing those needs is key to improving the health of many patients in need. Studies have found that medical care accounts for only 20 percent of a person’s health; the other 80 percent can be traced to social determinants of health, which include such things as housing, access to nutritious foods, transportation and education, among other things.
Many organizations in communities across the commonwealth provide food and housing assistance, transportation assistance and help for other challenges families in need face. But those families often need help in connecting with that assistance. That’s one reason CHI Saint Joseph Health, through funding from Catholic Health Initiatives Mission and Ministry Fund and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, launched the Total Health Roadmap in 2017 and hired community health workers to serve patients in London and Berea, and later in Lexington.
Since that time, we have screened 46,000 patients in the communities we serve, and have been able to assist numerous patients and families access nutritious food, affordable housing, assistance with utility payments, educational opportunities, and transportation to and from medical appointments.
That is our mission; we care for the vulnerable.
Why is this service important? As we all know, Kentucky is one of the unhealthiest states in the country and has some of the highest rates of chronic disease in the U.S. When people lack basic human needs, the ability to address those health issues is diminished.
Community health workers have found new ways to help patients. Several of them have qualified to become Medicaid assisters, working with patients and their families to apply for Medicaid and other health insurance programs for which they may be eligible. They’ve worked with the Kentucky Prescription Assistance Program to help patients save more than half a million dollars on their medication.
House Bill 525, filed by Sen. Kim Moser, could help more patients in medically underserved communities overcome barriers to care. It would streamline the certification process for community health workers and make their services reimbursable through the Medicaid program.
The investment in these services has a long-term impact on patients served by community health workers. Providers notice a difference when patients have access to basic needs, they have a better quality of life, which improves their overall health. That in turn improves the overall health of our communities in Kentucky.
