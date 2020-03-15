GUEST COLUMN: Heroes wear gold shirts and carry hammers and Bibles

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief workers are all work and all pray.
Look no further than last week’s response to the flooding in southeastern Kentucky for evidence. While working up to their knees in mud to clean out some houses, they made sure to find the time to have 70 gospel presentations and celebrate 16 professions of faith.
Many see these hard-working people as Supermen and Superwomen but they don’t wear capes. They are dressed in blue and gold and have the superpower of the Bible as their favorite tool. They come able to serve both the physical and spiritual needs of hurting communities and do it well.
Fifty-two Bibles were also distributed last week to families who needed hope, and it was given to them bound in the book that changes everything.
The gospel made a way in southeastern Kentucky last week because of the obedience of Kentucky Baptists, who took time to help their neighbors in some of the worst days of their lives. The six chaplains on the team made 135 contacts and there were 165 ministry contacts. The gospel went with them every single time.
DR workers are first and foremost ambassadors of God. If you meet one of them, you’ll know it immediately. What a force of skilled and compassionate people. Some of them look like your grandfather but don’t underestimate the work ethic – most of them can work you under the table.
They know how to share the gospel better than they do driving a nail into a wall or washing out a foot of mud from a wrecked home. Everything they do, they do in Jesus name.
The workers completed 42 repair jobs that probably nobody else would have been able to do in the more than 300 volunteer hours that was logged. Those families in southeastern Kentucky are grateful for the blue and gold shirts and the ambassadors of God who shared with them the importance of developing a relationship with Him while rebuilding their homes. They are there for that mother and father who have lost everything but can see hope again when this team shows up with buckets and cleaning materials.
I’ve marveled at how well these teams come together when disaster strikes. It’s as simple as clockwork for Coy Webb, the well-organized Kentucky Disaster Relief director whose reputation shines nationwide. Webb was out of the country last week but he handed the reins to Dave Hampton, as devoted a worker as you’ll find anywhere, and the job was done to the same high standard.
What a blessing! They waited out a week of rain and then assessed 196 damaged homes, completed 87 flood recovery (mudout) jobs, 42 repair jobs and distributed 481 flood buckets (supplied by Send Relief) that were jammed with cleaning supplies.
They also gave out six blankets but even more importantly that being covered for extra warmth, they covered the communities of Bell, Harlan, Knox and Whitley counties with something even better - prayer.
MARK MAYNARD is managing editor of Kentucky Today. Reach him at mark.maynard@kentuckytoday.com
