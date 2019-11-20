Since its creation in 1956, “In God We Trust,” our national motto, has been a meaningful source of hope and inspiration for all Americans, regardless of background. We are “one nation, under God,” and this motto has been a key component of our national identity. While it is often undervalued, our motto symbolizes hope, freedom, and the countless brave men and women who helped make our great country what it is today. We would be remiss if we did not continue to recognize and incorporate the message into the lives of Kentucky’s future generation of leaders - our students. This motto is already displayed on numerous government issued items such as license plates, currency, and more. However, there is no place where this patriotic message is more necessary than within Kentucky’s schools.
This year, during the 2019 Regular Session, the Kentucky General Assembly decided that it was time to take action on the matter with House Bill (HB) 46, which passed both chambers and was signed into law by Governor Bevin in March. This measure honors the iconic motto by requiring schools to post it in a public area such as the lobby, cafeteria, or other prominent location within the building. This legislation was not designed to be punitive or disrespectful, nor does it tack on difficult, expensive mandates. Moreover, HB 46 gives schools creative authority over how they would like to display the patriotic message through, but certainly not limited to, student artwork, a mounted plaque, or as part of a themed display. Since September 2019, at least 19 additional states have passed laws that either allow or require the display of the national motto in public buildings. Nine of those states mandate it.
As schools have started implementing the measure, I am encouraged by the large number of schools that are utilizing HB 46 as an opportunity to educate and inspire our students with this positive and uplifting message. I’ve heard an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from my own constituents who are excited about having the motto proudly displayed on their school campuses.
Displaying “In God We Trust” serves as a reminder to all of us that pride, hope, and faith should be centered within our everyday lives. HB 46 was implemented to help future generations better understand the root of these core values. I am proud to support this legislation and believe it is vital that our students know and understand what this national motto has meant to the development of our nation and the founders who originally proclaimed it as such.
Senator Albert Robinson (R-London) represents the 21st District comprised of Laurel, Jackson, Estill, Powell, Menifee and Bath counties. Senator Robinson serves as the chairman of the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee. He is also a member of the Banking and Insurance Committee; the State and Local Government Committee; the Transportation Committee, and the Mileage Based Transportation Funding Task Force.
