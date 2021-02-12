Snow. What is it about snow that intrigues us so much? I'm not particularly a winter person. I like to say I was supposed to be born in the South, but someone made a mistake and I got dumped down in northern Ohio. Sort of makes you believe in storks.
What I have against winter is pretty basic. It's cold. And I don't do well with cold. My fingers and toes quickly go numb, no matter what kind of gloves or foot coverings I wear.
As a young child, I invariably got a cold that lasted until spring. The doctors said we should move to Florida or Arizona. Not much chance of that, with my dad in steel. But it did trigger annual winter trips to Florida, to get me healthy again.
Of course, like most kids, those snowy winters excited me. Oh look, it's snowing! Even as a high school teacher, I found it drew my students to the window. Of course, maybe it was just a welcome respite from boring English class.
Anyway, give us a good snow, and the kids in my neighborhood would be in our yard creating a huge snow wheel so we could play Fox and Geese, a winter tag.
My dad would take us to the park for sledding down the long blocked-off road hill, and a few years later, to the flooded shallow “pond” across from the high school for ice skating. Where I loved playing Crack-the-Whip. Until, all too soon, I became an onlooker in the car, thawing out those fingers and toes.
Snow plows started at about the same time as the snowfall, so snow days from school were rare. I vaguely remember struggling to get out of those bulky woolen leggings. And getting into trouble at home one day because the teacher reported to my mother that I refused to take them off. Not sure if that was because of the chore they presented or if I was--yeah--just cold.
In later years, I remember the long walks from my bus stop--on the main road--down my unplowed street. And specifically, the time I walked all the way from school--not sure why--on a freezing day when that cold actually soothed my headache. Though the sun glittering on that snow conversely aggravated it.
In spite of its adverse effects, I loved the snowy weather. Even now, I anticipate our little snowfalls with some level of excitement. I can find myself up at 3 a.m. checking to see if a predicted snowfall has started yet.
So why is it an intriguing subject? Lots of songs have been written about it. Some, of course, are about Christmas, but even if they're not, you only hear them at Christmas. “Let I Snow!,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “Winter Wonderland” easily come to mind.
Over the years, others have been written. Like Anne Murray's “Snow Bird.” Or Enya's “Amid the Falling Snow” and “Stars and Midnight Blue.” I particularly like those because they bring me a sense of peacefulness and contentment, like softly falling snow.
If you research it, snow is just frozen drops of water. Except it's not. That is sleet.
Snow is crystals, usually hexagon shaped, created “because the path that [it] follows through the clouds determines its exact shape.” Depending on your source, there may be 35 of these or there may be a “near infinite variety . . . that snow crystals can take.”
The scientific information, however, doesn't erase the fascination we had as children and may have carried into adulthood--if you can get past the aggravation and inconvenience of dealing with it.
We don't get winters here like we used to (yeah, I know, OLD people say that). I remember winters back in the late '70s when school would close for weeks. Like three or more at a stretch.
Winters when we couldn't get the car up 5th Street to Main and I walked all the way to Sue Bennett--with frozen toes and fingers. When we barely got the car up the hill to Marymount Hospital, a very sick baby swaddled in layers of blankets, the temperature hovering at six degrees.
It seems like our winters are getting milder. Maybe it's just a cycle. Maybe it's global warming, and those winters of memory are gone forever.
Whatever the cause, and even if winter doesn't agree with me physiologically, I do long for those days when “Over the ground lies a blanket of white, a heaven of diamonds shines down through the night” and we're “walkin' in a winter wonderland.”
