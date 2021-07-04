After more than a year of severe restrictions on America's social gatherings, it looks like we will once again be able to celebrate our signature American holiday, the 4th of July.
Getting back to some form of normality feels good--even hopeful. As I've noted before, the holiday doesn't top our list of the nation's most celebrated holidays--consistently coming in at 3rd or 4th place--but maybe this year it will.
The day, of course, honors our most treasured freedoms--life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. An ideal that envisions that people are capable of choosing leaders and passing laws that encompass those ideals. A capability that seems to be sorely tested in recent times, but we are a people ever hopeful that the ideal will prevail.
In the past, I have enumerated some of the history surrounding this holiday which commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Seems appropriate to have a reminder every year, so here it is:
---The resolution for American independence was actually declared by the Continental Congress on July 2, 1776. John Adams wrote to his wife that "The 2nd day of July, 1776, will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated in succeeding generations as the great American festival."
---On July 4th, 1776, Congress voted for the revised wording of the Declaration. That date appears on the document, hence that is the date we celebrate.
---Although Jefferson gets credit for writing the document, several other contributed: John Adams of Mass. wrote the Preamble; Richard Henry Lee of Virginia wrote "Resolved, that these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent states . . ."
---The Congress almost dissolved at one point when several colonies objected to a statement that Jefferson had included that attacked slavery.
---Caesar Rodney rode 80 miles from Delaware to break the deadlock in voting, on July 2.
---John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on the 50th anniversary of the signing, July 4, 1826. (4th President James Monroe, who studied law under Jefferson, died on July 4, 1831)
---President Calvin Coolidge was born on July 4th.
---In 1941, July 4th became a national holiday.
---The Chinese invented fireworks.
---Although sausages can be traced to Homer's “Odyssey,” our version probably originated with German immigrants and their frankfurters.
---If you include corn on the cob on your menu, you're reflecting an ancient grain that originated in Mexico and was adopted by Native American communities.
---And if you top off your cookout feast with s'mores, well, thank the Girls Scouts. The recipe appears in their 1927 guide, “Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts.”
Of course, the other holiday staple--food and otherwise--is anything colored red, white, and blue. From cakes decorated with a flag of blueberries and strawberries to, well--my t-shirt that sports a Beagle in an Uncle Sam top hat.
When I taught American Literature, the textbook contained a copy of the full Declaration of Independence. It included underlined areas (sometimes huge swathes) that ended up deleted, and it included words and passages that were changed or added. The document, attributed to Jefferson, was obviously the product of much debate and compromise.
The movie “1776,” while, per usual, fictionalizes history, provides an entertaining look at all of this. And it's easy enough to check out which parts are accurate and which are not, thanks to the internet.
I have many fond memories of 4th of July celebrations (a multi-day event) in my home town on the shores of Lake Erie, culminating with the high point of fireworks over the lake. I wish I could go back and visit, but I know my memories are only a shadow of the celebration there today.
A also have memories of the day elsewhere, like on Guam, where we sat on a hill above the city and watched the firework display over Agana bay.
For many years fireworks, the spectacular conclusion of the day, could only be seen on the 4th. Now they can be enjoyed in many places at all times of the year, but their splendor never seems to diminish.
Here in London, we have a “new” fondly anticipated tradition--the Community Orchestra's holiday concert. Canceled last year, like so many other events, I am particularly looking forward to the return of that on Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, my yard flags are flying and my decorations are up around the house. The holiday may not rank #1 in American celebrations, but I hope that it holds a high spot in your thinking.
At this time in our country, it is important to remember, and commemorate, the day that put us on the path to an ideal where all people could be equal, where dreams would not be denied because of color, religion, or the right to speak out, and where we could, in true reality, let freedom ring.
