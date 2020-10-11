The story is told of a rather odd fellow who sat beneath a walnut tree one day thinking odd thoughts.
“It was so silly,” he thought, “for God to put little walnuts on such a big tree and then put huge watermelons on flimsy little vines.”
Just at that moment a walnut fell from the tree and conked him on the head.
“Thank God that wasn’t a watermelon,” he thought.
That bump on the head did a lot to clear up that fellow’s thinking. Perhaps you know people who could benefit from such a bump. It’s silly that people would second guess our Creator when it comes to his design for the amazing world we live in.
Every born-again believer understands that “by him were all things created that are in heaven and that are in the earth, visible and invisible” (Colossians 1:16). But there are others who have no such understanding because they have never been told about how God spoke everything into existence. They haven’t heard about the fall of mankind through Adam. And they haven’t heard the good news of Christ, the redeemer of fallen man.
A very pertinent question is asked in Romans 10:14: “How shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher?” (Romans 10:14).
Thank God that we have preachers like Kentucky’s Doyle Spry who has spent his life telling everyone who would listen about Jesus. From his base in tiny community of Log Lick on the outskirts of the Appalachians, this 92-year-old preacher has touched many lives. In fact, he has personally baptized 191 people.
I talked with Brother Doyle not long ago, and he shared some very touching words that reflect his love for Christ. What he said went something like this: “I can envision a tree without branches. I can envision a church without pews. I can envision a well without water. But, Lord, I can’t envision me without you.”
As Brother Doyle closes in on 100 years on this earth, he remains the same bold advocate for the Gospel that he has always been. He has been through good times and bad during his lifetime. He survived the Great Depression as a boy. He survived the Korean War. He experienced the heartache of losing a beloved wife. Through all that and more, he will tell you that the Lord was always there for him. And he will tell you that the Lord will be there for you, too, because he will never leave you nor forsake you.
The fellow who sat beneath the tree questioning God’s design realized his folly when the walnut bounced off his noggin. But good men like Brother Doyle would never be so silly as to question God, because they declare with the prophet Jeremiah, “Ah Lord God! Behold, thou has made the heaven and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for thee.”
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
