Fighting cancer is expensive – there are so many unforeseen costs for patients to pay during their journey, such as transportation, medical bills and child care, on top of battling the disease at the same time. This is why CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations continuously work to relieve some of that financial burden for patients, so that they can focus on fighting the disease.
In 2020, an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute. While this number is staggering, the financial burden of the disease is a heavy price to pay. A recent Federal Reserve Survey found nearly 40% of U.S. adults are unable to cover a $400 emergency bill with cash, savings or a credit card charge that they could quickly pay off. The added challenge of multiple hospital bills related to cancer care can be overwhelming for many people.
This is where we step in to help alleviate this financial stress so that patients can focus on healing their bodies and taking care of themselves. Through our recent Evening of Hope event, we were able to raise more than $370,000 across Kentucky for programs like Yes, Cerv! and Yes, Mamm!, which are making a difference in our local communities and the patients served by our cancer care programs.
Started in 2012 by the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, the Yes, Mamm! program provides free mammography screenings, diagnostic services and program support to uninsured and underinsured patients, including everything from chemo caps to patient counseling. Over the past nine years, this program has served 2,850 patients and provided more than 6,600 breast care services and supplies. Patients facing financial barriers have received screening mammograms; diagnostic services such as diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds, X-rays, genetic testing; support groups; DigniCap scalp cooling; lodging; supplies such as wigs and lymphedema garments; transportation assistance; and more. That means patients no longer have to choose between paying for gas to get to the hospital or paying a medical bill. We help alleviate this financial burden so that they can get the care they need.
While Yes, Mamm! focuses on fighting and preventing breast cancer in men and women, the Yes, Cerv! program, which started last year, promotes awareness around cervical cancer. Yes, Cerv! aims to prevent cervical cancer through advocating Pap smears and HPV vaccinations. This program also provides free cervical cancer screenings, early-stage diagnoses, and oncological pelvic treatment to eligible women who are uninsured and underinsured. Kentucky has some of the highest rates for cervical cancer in the country, so this program is essential to help bring down these numbers and save lives.
Both of these programs are supported through ongoing fundraising efforts through the CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations, the most recent of which was our “Evening of Hope” event. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted fundraising, which have typically been in-person events like our annual galas and other events. With health and safety in mind, we turned to smaller group gatherings. More than 50 hosts across the state held these small dinner parties, which were attended by about 700 people. The evening included a very successful silent auction, mission moment and inspirational stories of hope from local CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care patients.
The fundraising event supports cancer care resources in Bardstown, Berea, Lexington, London and Mount Sterling. These funds will directly benefit patients across all of the CHI Saint Joseph Health facilities and offers them hope for their journey ahead, while helping ease their financial burden.
With support from our local communities, we are making a difference in the lives of local cancer patients and helping to lessen this overwhelming financial cost. We couldn’t have the impact that we do without this local support, and we cannot thank our communities enough for stepping up to help those in need. You are helping us save lives in our local communities and alleviating this financial burden for so many of our friends and family members who are touched by a cancer diagnosis. Together, we will continue to leave a lasting impact on those touched by cancer, and the first step begins with philanthropy and giving.
