The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges to the world and especially toward those already impacted by pre-existing diseases such as lung cancer. Kentucky has the highest lung cancer incidence rate in the country, not surprising given the high rates of smoking in the commonwealth. The five-year survival rates for lung cancer are abysmal, primarily because the disease is diagnosed at later stages, when a cure is much less likely.
Each November, we observe Lung Cancer Awareness Month, an opportunity to highlight the complications faced by those with lung cancer, as well as ways to avoid risks and improve outcomes for lung cancer patients.
Throughout the pandemic, health care resources have been strained, causing complications worldwide for patients seeking long-term treatment for health issues other than COVID-19. Many facilities not only saw surgery delays as a result of the pandemic but also fewer screenings for cancer during this time, with lung cancer screenings decreasing 56%, according to the American Journal of Managed Care. As the number one cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., lung cancer is a disease that is especially important to understand during this epidemic.
While vulnerable groups have been at a high risk for contracting COVID-19 over the past two years, those suffering from lung cancer, lung disease or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as those currently undergoing cancer treatment, have been especially susceptible to the respiratory illness, with their bodies already immunocompromised and more prone to infection. While many of these patients have taken steps to keep themselves safe during the pandemic, others remain at risk for developing complications from the virus due to their lung condition.
To reduce the likelihood of lung cancer or lung disease, don’t smoke and avoid secondhand smoke, as well as exposure to radon or asbestos. Additional risk factors for lung disease also include having a personal or family history of lung cancer, or previously having radiation therapy to the lungs.
If you have any of these risk factors, regular screenings are important. Ask your health care provider about regular lung cancer screenings in order to catch any changes to your body or lungs quickly. When lung cancer is detected early, before it has spread, it is more likely to be treated successfully.
Maintaining long-term lung health is critical, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers. Talk with your health care provider about the COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t already been vaccinated as another layer of protection. Your lung health has never been more important.
