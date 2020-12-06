GUEST COLUMN: The importance of upholding safety protocols this holiday season 

As the number of COVID-19 cases in our community rises, and the seasonal flu an active threat to many, we are concerned about being able to continue to serve the needs of our community. While Saint Joseph London is prepared to handle for a surge of patients, we are limited in the number of patients we can care for at any given time – including those with COVID and those with other health care needs.
With that in mind, we are stressing the need to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) safety protocols throughout the holiday season. These best practices help ensure not only that our family and friends stay healthy, but also that they will support the well-being of the Laurel County community as a whole.
Any time you are in public, whether it’s traveling for the holidays or shopping for gifts, take steps to keep yourself and everyone around you safe. Always wear your mask over your mouth and nose, and maintain a distance of six feet from those around you. Be sure to also pack extra sanitation supplies, such as hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol or disinfecting wipes to ensure you can clean any surfaces you may touch. If you haven’t already, take the time to get your flu shot because even if someone is not showing symptoms, the virus can still be spread, according to the CDC.
While it is difficult especially around the holidays, avoid large gatherings with people who are not in your immediate household – even extended family members. If you can, gather outside to celebrate with family and friends, but continue to follow the masking and social distancing guidelines.
If you are able to avoid going out in public or have decided to forgo in-person get-togethers this year, there are plenty of options to have a memorable holiday season. With numerous online video chatting platforms available, hosting a virtual holiday party is a great way to ensure everyone stays safe but is still able to connect with one another. Online shopping is also a great resource for limiting your time spent in public. Many of our local businesses offer curbside pickup as an option after placing an order online.
As we all navigate this unusual holiday season, don’t take your health for granted. Take every opportunity to keep your loved ones, our health care workers and our community as a whole safe until we can gather once again.
