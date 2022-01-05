As 2021 fades from view—some would say it can't do that fast enough—I find myself immersed in another round of musical ambiance. I have to admit, I still click on some of the Christmas ambiance, but I am discovering that you can find just about anything in this field, with both my computer and my Amazon stick. Or whatever you call that thing my daughter gave me.
I like the computer, because I can often find a playlist for a program. But the stick more easily gives me an array of interesting choices.
So I've been cruising through winter music. Some are played at Christmas, even though they never mention the holiday--”Winter Wonderland,” Let It Snow,” “Sleigh Ride.”
Actually, there are several versions of that. Leroy Anderson's, first recorded by Arthur Feidler's Boston Pops in 1949, is probably the most familiar. Lyrics were added in 1950, and singers from The Ronettes to Mariah Carey have recorded it.
Prokofiev has “Troika,” which is a Russian sleigh (I always think of that beautiful scene in “Dr. Zhivago”); Mozart, Delius, and Tchaikovsky also have versions.
I have a CD called “Winter Landscapes” which features twelve selections. The titles themselves are beguiling--”The Snow is Dancing” (Debussy), “Winter Wind' (Chopin), “The Snow Maiden” (Rimsky-Korsakov), “Winter Daydreams” (another Tchaikovsky).
And the lovely “Skater's Waltz.” It reminds me of a dance recital, long, long ago, where my sister's class choreographed the number. I have a picture of her in the costume; she was probably about 12.
But I digress. I expect all of these can be found in classical ambiance programs like “Winter Classical Music.”
Windham Hill has a series of CDs called “A Winter's Solstice.” These are also on YouTube, but years ago I bought five of them (yeah, I was on a tear). Some of the selections are Christmas, but many are just seasonal.
They also produced George Winston's CDs. We saw him at UK in 1990. He played “Variations on the Kanon by Johann Pachelbel,” from his “December” album. I think that was my introduction to it.
Years later Trans-Siberian Orchestra sort of immortalized it with their version that added lyrics. Any time I want to be musically transported, I pull it up on YouTube. There's even a home light show for it.
Of course, if you want lighter fare, you can try “Vintage Winter Music.” I found the standards, but also many songs that didn't make it into our popular repertoire. Songs like “Dance Mr. Snowman, Dance,” “The very First Day of the Year,” and “Sleigh Bell Serenade.”
Also songs I seldom hear, but do remember, like “I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “Moonlight in Vermont,” “The First Snowfall of the Winter.” Many are sung by crooners like Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.
It's interesting to me which songs make it into our popular archives, recorded repeatedly by various artists. Some of the songs that we never hear—except on programs like “Vintage Winter Music” --don't seem to suffer from a lack of musicality. Maybe it's just a random process—chosen by a popular artist, the song subsequently succeeds.
At Christmastime, my AM radio station in Corbin played several seldom heard songs, like the Big Band hit, by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra, “Hello, Mr. Kringle” (1939). It's described as “very danceable.” Well, that was sort of a requirement, wasn't it?
I have to admit I was gratified that they also played “Suzy Snowflake.” I mean, when was the last time you heard that? Third grade, maybe? Do they even still learn it?
Kyser also did “What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?” which did enter the cadre of popular songs, recorded by a slew of artists, from The Carpenters to Norah Jones.
Well, of course I could go on. It's kind of like when I used to look up something for school in the encyclopedia and found myself reading all sorts of unrelated stuff. Sort of a musical stream of consciousness for old music. If I'm not careful, I'll be on Google and Amazon all night tapping whatever looks most interesting (oh—here's The Twelve Days of Christmas in Tudor England . . .).
Well, if you've a notion, you could do the same thing. Winter ambiance should be good for another month or so. At the rate we're going, those beautiful snowy landscapes may be the best ones I see this year.
Works just fine for a warm cup of cocoa and a good book!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.