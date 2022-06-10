Justice met the social media age in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial of competing defamation cases filed by the actor ex-spouses against one another.
Millions of posts, memes and trolls swamped TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and other online sites featuring live streaming or video clips of the soap opera drama. Heard said she received death threats.
On Wednesday, a Virginia jury awarded Depp $15 million in his lawsuit, reduced to $10.35 million to conform with state law capping punitive damages. His suit asked for $50 million. Heard received $2 million for her defamation countersuit seeking $100 million.
Capt. Jack Sparrow (Depp) in “Pirates of the Caribbean” vs. warrior Mera (Heard) in “Aquaman” -- a clash of superheroes in a courtroom that some observers compared to the public interest in the O.J. Simpson trial over a quarter-century ago.
“Justice for Johnny” fans dominated “I stand with Amber” comments during the digital dueling that magnified the embarrassing details of the couple’s scorn and accusations of abuse during their 15-month marriage.
The social media storm raises the fair question of whether it influenced the jury’s verdict that Heard had defamed Depp three times in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that focused on male violence but never mentioned his name.
Legal specifics were lost in the weeds of the online debate. Heard’s opinion article said she was a public figure speaking out against domestic abuse and “seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”
In addition to evidence and disturbing testimony, her lawyers said the op-ed statements were protected by the First Amendment’s free speech clause, Supreme Court decisions and the fact she did not identify anyone by name.
The arguments didn’t fly with the jury. It found two of the published remarks and the article’s headline – “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” – deliberately defamed Depp.
Depp denounced Heard’s claims of sexual and physical attacks. He testified she was the perpetrator of abuse, not a victim. He said the jury’s verdict gave him his life back.
Heard lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said Amber lost her case against Depp because she was vilified by a “lopsided social media frenzy that influenced” the jury by inevitable exposure to the Internet and conversations with family and friends. The jury was not sequestered.
That defense may stand a better chance on appeal, away from the theatrics of the courtroom and social media.
It is also interesting to note that Depp’s lawyers did not include the Washington Post in his defamation suit. Often the publisher of alleged defamatory statements is also a named defendant. Especially if an article’s headline, written by the newspaper, is at issue.
Wednesday the Post attached an editor’s note to the top of the three-year-old archived Heard op-ed, noting the jury’s defamation verdicts for Depp and for Heard.
Depp also did not sue the ACLU even though it admitted ghost writing the first draft of the op-ed, and reviewing its final tone and message. The organization had touted Heard as an ambassador for women’s rights and urged her to write the opinion article.
The identity of the jurors and insight into their deliberations -- including the role social media played, if any -- would help clarify the reasons for the verdicts. Their names won’t be released by the court for another year.
Court TV, which televised and streamed the trial, said four of the jurors were Asian, three men and one woman, all between the ages of 20 and 30. The others included a white man between 20 and 30, a Black woman in her 40s and a white man in his 60s.
Emotional high points in sensational trials should be less important to the jury than clear-cut evidence that each side insists is crucial. A social media circus of public comments, mockery and threats introduces a new jurisprudence challenge in high-interest cases.
Bill Ketter is CNHI senior vice president of news. Reach him at wketter@cnhi.com.
