GUEST COLUMN: Trusting as we travel

Last Friday, I drove to Baghdad, Kentucky, to meet some sisters from another mother. A handful of ladies were getting together at Cedarmore to plan a retreat for minister’s wives in September.
It’s been almost 20 years since I went with our youth to camp at Cedarmore. On those trips, I was on a church bus full of teenagers and hadn’t been driving. I tend to not pay attention to the road when I’m a passenger. I remember it being in a remote area with lots of twists and turns on the way.
Making a trip back to “camp” required assistance. I put the address in Maps on my iPhone to guide me. There was a “fastest route,” a “simplest route,” and just another route that was apparently neither fast nor simple. Cedarmore was 163 miles from home and it would take me approximately two hours and 35 minutes to make the journey. There were 15 turns, merges and exits I would need to make; it was all plotted out for me. All I had to do was follow the directions.
Throughout the drive, I was amazed at my GPS. It was like Siri, or whomever, was looking right over my shoulder. If I made a wrong turn-and for the record I did not at any time this trip-Siri’s British voice would say “Return to the Route”. She would then instruct me to make a U-turn ASAP.
Occasionally on my Friday trip, I made turns that made no sense at all, but I kept going. I followed the blue arrow on my phone the entire time, and do you know what? I made it exactly there! How amazing is that?!
Isn’t it even more amazing that I put my complete trust in an app on a cell phone that guided me to my destination? I have never met Siri nor do I know where she came from or lives, yet each time she told me to turn, merge or exit, I did so-fully believing she knew what was best. Even when it looked sketchy!
So, how in the world can I NOT trust my Father in heaven to lead me and guide me every single day? He loves me WAY MORE than Siri does and He has the best path EVER! I hadn’t realized how Prov. 3:5-6 so specifically related to both driving AND living! “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths”. I ALWAYS need my path directed!
If we are followers of Christ, we know our destination: heaven. We WILL get there one day! Until then, we are on a journey. There will be turns we don’t expect, times when we must travel slowly and times we will have to wait. We will need to be aware of others on our journey; they may be distracted. Some days there will be bumps in the road (illness, job changes, etc.); some days it will be wonderfully smooth and the sun will be shining so gloriously you will want to take a picture. (On my trip to Cedarmore, there were bathroom breaks, a short stop for pizza and construction. It took 25 minutes longer than Siri expected, but I got there!)
We can know and trust daily that God is with us, watching over us and will get us exactly where we need to be!
Dawn Reed is a newspaper columnist and pastor's wife in Prestonsburg. Reach her at preacherswife7@yahoo.com
