This is a difficult article for me to write. I considered just abandoning it, but then those thoughts would just keep invading my conscience, and that's exasperating. So I will will climb up on my high horse again, but this time I suspect that I am just down in the mud and muck.
To begin with, I might ask if you've been vaccinated yet? Or if you intend to be, or why not? You could respond that it's none of my business.
But in a pandemic that has already claimed over 567,000 American lives--over 6,000 in Kentucky-- I'm not sure it's a matter of personal privacy.
Vaccination resistance has a long history. In the 1700s, it involved smallpox. Three main objections surfaced: 1) fluids transferred from an animal to human blood was unnatural; 2) disease was a retribution for sin--the Will of God; 3) getting vaccinated by force of law vs. personal liberty.
Except for the first one, the others can still be heard today in some form.
Other vaccines also carried arguments. Andrew Wakefield's debunked theory--based on falsified data--that MMR shots caused autism, is still believed today.
Arguments around the polio vaccine in the mid-1950s centered on the idea that requiring it would bring socialism into the United States. Canada, which made it mandatory for 18 month, surged way ahead of the United States in protecting their children, the population particularly susceptible to this disease that causes paralysis, lung problems, and/or death.
Flash forward to today, where we live in a world that finally eradicated smallpox and has almost eradicated polio, primarily due to vaccination efforts.
Now we have a world-wide pandemic, continually mutating into new variants, and what are our arguments? Some of the same ones as in earlier times, but then we add a new one: Which political party do you belong to?
Data finds that approximately 50% of Americans 18 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It also finds that up to 50% of Republicans either won't get the shot or aren't sure they will; 49% of that group is men.
The reasoning? It isn't manly. I got the virus and it didn't kill me. It would be disloyal to my Party (even though its leaders, including Trump, have gotten it). Contempt for liberals. And the one I love best--If we get it, the economy can reopen, and if we can keep it closed down, Biden's agenda will fail.
Yes, I found all of these on the internet. Plus, of course, the conspiracy theories and misinformation. It appears that 12 people and their groups account for up to 65% of the misinformation on Facebook and Twitter from Feb.1-March 16. Neither evidently feel any compulsion to stem the flow of this material.
Yeah, I know--freedom of the press. Freedom to cost lives and cause untold suffering for individuals and families.
Some people, of course, have valid reasons to mistrust the vaccines. Our historical medical mistreatment of minority groups is one. Massive efforts are underway to retrieve their trust, but that takes time.
So does counteracting misinformation, and people who fully embrace it tend to reject any attempt to change their thinking.
We tend to seek out people who agree with us. We tend to believe the opinions of people we “know” (I'm including those anonymous internet “friends” here) and stories we've heard, regardless of their reliability. Especially if they support what we already believe. It's hard to change . . .
The question, then, is “Where do we go with this?” You may be better at answering that than I am. Appealing to a sense of community may help, but many have already shown in the last year that they value their personal freedom over community well-being.
Appealing to common sense or logic should also have some impact, except we have also shown that these pretty quickly succumb to that powerful ego-trip of “I want.” It's hard to argue with a three year old.
Public trust and the public good are important and complicated. And changing a person's opinions is even more complicated. Which all seems to add up to a recognition that finally corralling this pandemic and opening our lives and our country to something approaching the “old normal” still has a long way to go.
However, it is important that we find ways to walk this path together. Wading through the mud and muck takes incentive and courage. Seems like what is at stake here--the future well-being of our country, both health-wise and economically--should provide that.
