During April, we celebrate National Volunteer Week, a time to recognize and thank volunteers who lend their time to community organizations. However, volunteers are appreciated far beyond this dedicated awareness week. At Saint Joseph London, our volunteers are wanted and needed year-round – now, more than ever.
It's been two years since the volunteer experience at our hospital was what we now consider "normal." Before, it was customary to see volunteers coming and going at our facility, eager to help those in the London area who were walking through our doors. Over the past two years, we've had to adjust our operations to keep our guests and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant a stricter visitation policy and sending our volunteers home while we battled this virus. The latest delta variant has most recently kept them away from the hospital, and as we soon prepare to welcome them back again, it's important that we acknowledge how these community members are truly making a difference in the lives of all of our patients and their families.
First – like most people who volunteer their time for the greater good, these men and women are some of the most dedicated and passionate people you will ever meet. While the words compassionate, giving and dependable may help describe them, they simply do not tell the whole story of just how much these volunteers are appreciated and needed. These volunteers aren't just staffing our hospital; they're helping make a genuine difference each day.
For example, together, these volunteers used $50,000 in gift shop profits to help our hospital's most fragile patients – those in the NICU. Thanks to their determination and compassion, they designated a substantial amount of funds to help babies in need. (All proceeds from our volunteer-run gift shops, including fundraising sales, are used to help better serve patients at the hospitals.)
That's not all. When the volunteers noticed that normal gurneys didn't accommodate those of a heavier size and were not as mobile, they stepped in to help. Thanks to their fundraising efforts in the gift shop, we were able to purchase an automatic lift to accommodate anyone up to 400 pounds. The volunteers were excited to play a part in this important addition to our facility.
They also assisted in helping families going through the worst moment in their lives. Our volunteers helped purchase a Cuddle Cot in 2016, a cooling device that preserves a baby's body in a crib or bassinet. When parents experience a stillbirth, a Cuddle Cot is used so that parents can stay with the stillborn child longer as they process this grief. While the cost of this was just over $2,700 that our volunteers helped fundraise for in the gift shop, the actual cost of having this equipment is priceless, as it has helped so many families who are experiencing challenging times.
Our volunteers are the lifeline of our hospital. They are small, made up of 15 to 16 people, but they are mighty. The work they are doing in our hospital gift shop should not go unnoticed because it is work that is genuinely making a difference within the walls of our hospital.
We also know just how much these volunteers enjoy interacting with the community, so we are looking forward to the day when we, and our patients and their families, can fully welcome these volunteers back again. It has been a challenging two years for us all, but especially for our dedicated volunteers who are ready to step up once again to help those in need and bring a smile to their faces. These are the people within our facility that are bringing people of all walks of life together, and they are a gift to us all. We are excited to soon welcome them back and hope they, like all volunteers, know just how important they are to our local community year-round.
To learn more about how to be a volunteer at our hospital, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/volunteer.
