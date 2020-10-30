Halloween is once again almost upon us, and while it isn't anticipated with quite the excitement of Christmas, it is, nevertheless, our second biggest holiday in America. While we gear-up for it, collectively spending billions on our preparations, we probably don't give much thought to the origins of the day.
The celebration may have begun in about 4,000 B.C., traceable to the Northern European Celtic festival of Samhain. It occurred on the last day of the harvest, which heralded the end of summer and the beginning of winter (no fall respite here).
Today we cannot conceive of a time when what you harvested had to last through the long dark winter, but in ancient northern Europe, if the food ran out, starvation set in. So it was important to foretell what the future held and offer sacrifices to please the gods.
In this pre-Christian world, people believed that Samhain was the night when boundaries blurred and the spirit world could cross over into the human world. Animals were sacrificed so the Druids could predict the future. Bonfires were lit to ward off the darkness. Masks were worn to scare away evil spirits; costumes were thought to confuse them.
Although the early Church tried to get rid of Samhain, that proved a daunting task. So much so that they finally gave up and began a process of Christianizing it for converts.
There is an extensive history for this, but in the 700's, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as All Saints Day. Thus, October 31 would be All Hallows Eve (eventually, Halloween) and Celtic traditions were melded into the celebration of this Feast Day.
Fast forward to 1486, and Pope Innocent VIII outlawed the Celtic religion, and their revered and powerful wise women--Wicca--became demonic witches (this in itself has an interesting history in the Middle Ages, connected partly to a fear of women's power).
With the advent of Protestantism in the early 1500's, Halloween celebrations were banned as being too Catholic. Of course, this meant that our northern Puritan colonies ignored the day.
But Virginia had a large Catholic population, and this was the birthplace of Halloween in America. It was an adult holiday, with parties featuring ghost stories, romantic predictions, and games.
The wave of Irish immigrants in the late 1800s helped to shape today's holiday. Particularly pumpkin-carving--which has its own interesting history, starting with turnips and including the tale of a man named Jack, who tried to outwit the Devil (hence our Jack-o-Lantern).
Prior to the 20th century, the holiday remained mainly an adult event. As it morphed into a children's event, pranks and vandalism increased until some communities banned it altogether ("The History of Halloween," from The History Channel, interestingly documents this).
Sugar shortages during World War II pretty well nixed the holiday, but following the War, its popularity soared.
Today it's celebrated by adults and children alike, and some organizations use it as a major fundraiser. Probably over half of the homes in America have decorated for it, and it counts for about 25% of our annual candy sales. Approximately 35 million pounds of candy corn has hit our store shelves.
Stacker says that even with Covid-19, 58% of our population plans to celebrate this year, spending more than 8 billion on candy and decorations.
It is appropriate to note that we do not enjoy universal approval of the holiday. You can find numerous articles religiously condemning it, and I expect every community has churches that do. Some will vocally condemn it, or substitute harvest festivals or "Hell Horror Houses" for "Haunted Houses." Others may just ignore it.
But the question persists: Why is Halloween so popular? Maybe it appeals to our need for fantasy, fear, and fun. Costumes let Johnny and Judy become a superman or princess for a few magical hours on this special night. Hollywood capitalizes on our fears with movies like "Halloween" or "Hocus Pocus."
And parties for adults--and children--appeal to our need to just let go and have fun.
We probably don't give much thought to how all of this came about, but reading a very brief sketch of its history might spark your interest to learn more. Sometimes it's just nice to know how these holiday traditions evolved into our modern celebrations.
And whether you party, or watch scary movies, or read some ghost stories while listening to spooky mood-music, if you celebrate Halloween this year, do it safely!
