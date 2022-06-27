This is my last week as editor of The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune.
After nearly five years at the helm, it is time I step away from the newspaper business as my family grows and priorities change.
Five years with you all as editor. A lot has happened in those years.
I moved here from my small hometown of Van Wert, Ohio to live in a community I knew no one and nothing.
I’ve gotten married, become a stepmom, have my first biological child on his way, bought a house, made new friends, roamed the mountains and trails, kayaked the river, swam in the lake —
And I made this home.
My involvement in the Sentinel and London grew slowly, but I was able to experience my first World Chicken Festival within the first couple of months of being here, witness the rivalry between South and North in various sporting events, and see the pride people have for Laurel County.
I've had the chance to write stories and be part of events I never dreamed of, like getting to ask former Vice President Mike Pence questions when he landed at the London-Corbin Airport.
I got to interview Williamsburg's Nick Wilson minutes after he won "Survivor: David vs Goliath" and I was able to get to know Rockholds' Elaine Stott as I watched her compete on "Survivor: Island of the Idols". Although being on "Survivor" has always been a dream of mine, I still say the months I got to cover these two living out their dreams on the show will forever be my top experiences in journalism.
I have had the opportunity to meet countless University of Kentucky athletes and coaches as they came to the Corbin Arena or elsewhere in town. Coach John Calipari, Benny Snell, Josh Allen, PJ Washington, Kevin Knox, Kash Daniel, Tyler Herro - the list goes on and as a born and raised member of Big Blue Nation, I still pinch myself at those opportunities.
But the majority of my days and many nights were spent making memories, being frustrated, crying, laughing and learning from the staff here at the newspaper office.
The reporters and advertising, circulation and production staff I have worked with are some of the most hardworking, caring people I know that will never get all the credit they deserve. They will forever be friends that are more like family.
I've been through so much with reporter Nita Johnson. If we walked into production day without a single story ready, I knew by the end of the day, Nita would have me 10, and usually three more than I needed. One thing about Nita is she loves London and knows London. The Sentinel and London have their number one supporter right here. She is London's biggest cheerleader, but will write the bad when she has to as well.
Shari Sevier, my work mom as I call her because she washes my dishes and makes sure I'm taking care of myself like any good mom would, is of course irreplaceable as she has become best buddies with my stepson. He cries when he doesn't get to go to work with me to see Shari.
I have spent many evenings talking with our nighttime editor Brad Hall about Kentucky Sports Radio, listening to UK football and basketball games on the radio, and getting to share about major milestones in life together like the birth of his son and my marriage.
Les Dixon, Emily Adams-Bentley, Jessie Eldridge, Maggie Asher, Lisa Harrison, Trish Humphrey and Hannah Sizemore have also been here with me, always willing to be listening ears and helping hands.
Through these five years, I have grown as a person. I have been humbled, awaken to my privileges, and not so quick to judge.
Learning the stories of various people, being understanding of their situations, and listening to their worries, passion, anger and pride has influenced every aspect of my life. You can't experience what you do in this business and walk away untouched by the readers and those you've interviewed.
So while it’s not goodbye because I’ll still be living, working, and growing my family here, it’s still a hard task to leave the newspaper because this has been a daily part of life and a major aspect of how I grew to know the area.
I appreciate all of you for welcoming me into your community and letting me make my home right here with you.
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo.
