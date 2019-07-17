IN THE LOOP: The rope swing 

We had been kayaking for at least an hour when we came upon it. They, my fellow kayakers, said it was coming up, but I wasn’t too thrilled at the idea of jumping into the river that was a little cooler than the lake temperature I’m used to.
The rope swing hung down from the tree prominently out into the river. There was no way anyone floating along the river would miss it, yet the ground around the tree where it hung looked like it hadn't been touched all summer.
We pulled our kayaks up to a bank on the riverside, a little way down from the swing. A muddy hill was between us and our destination. We slipped and slid, making our way over to the rope swing.
With a flip of the rope using one of our paddles, the fun began. A running start, a jump and free fall later, our circle of taking turns on the swing into childhood fun had started.
I was nervous. I had been told stories as I was growing up of my dad, when he was younger, jumping off rope swings into rivers and lakes. Growing up in Ohio, I somehow had missed them in my childhood.
As I've aged, I've gotten a little more cautious about what I'll do without a stuntwoman. I try to keep myself in one piece rather than throwing caution to the wind and doing a backflip into a pool or climbing to the top of a tree like I used to.
With three fellas that I could not let show me up on doing tricks off the rope swing, I grabbed ahold of it, did a couple of practice walks around the ledge to where I would inevitably leap into the air, and then finally did it.
The rope swing was a dive into childhood fun and for a brief hour we jumped, splashed and laughed.
I was reminded of my lack of upper body strength. I got one really good swing in where I hit the peak and let go, allowing myself to continue flying up in the air, do a spin and land delicately in the water.
The other times — well, let's just say delicate would not describe any of those jumps.
My last swing ended with me swimming over to the edge of the river to a toppled tree, I climbed on it as I had been doing, but this time it decided to break and my leg went down — hard. Both legs ended up covered with scratches and a little blood. Now I've got three nasty bruises to spark conversation about my plunge back into childhood fun.
As the summer heat and sunshine have me dreading going into work and I dream of the days when I had full summers off from school, the rope swing offered a flashback to when time moved slower, responsibilities were slim and fear was never a factor.
We all still have the childhood desire for a good ol' time in us, whether it's buried deep in our soul or shining through our smile. I hope you all find your rope swing this summer, enjoy a good laugh, refresh your mind and rejuvenate your spirit.
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-7898 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
