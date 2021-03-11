“Oooooh that smell. Can’t you smell that smell?”
If Lynyrd Skynyrd would sing this song asking me that question, my answer would be simple: No. I can’t smell it. I can’t smell anything.
The loss of my sense of smell has been the result of COVID-19. Over the last two weeks, I was placed in quarantine, along with my husband, Cory, who tested positive on Feb. 23.
I was tested, and it was negative, but was told they thought it may have been a false negative and to assume I was positive — since I had to quarantine anyway.
I didn’t want to believe I had it. Even after I had a fever and body aches, and was fatigued beyond my usual tiredness, it wasn’t until I couldn’t smell that I believed I had it.
We were not ready for quarantine.
Half a roll of toilet paper was all we had in the house. Now I understand why the hoarding of toilet paper was a thing at the beginning of the pandemic. It would’ve been a very long quarantine if I hadn’t discovered Kroger Pick-up, where you can have a contactless shopping experience. I ordered my groceries online, drove to the store and popped my trunk to get the essentials before I even had my COVID test done.
Both Cory and I are doing fine — we just can’t smell and can’t taste much more than the spiciest and sweetest items on our plates. I may have used that as an excuse to eat a bit too many sweets during our quarantine.
As a newly married couple, it was nice to get to spend some time together, but the main issue was that Cory had no work he could do from home, while I had to do all the same work, and it took about five more steps to be able to accomplish it.
Of course I had walked out of the office on our quarantine eve without any knowledge that I wouldn’t be back for two weeks. I left the magazine that had to be done on Friday sitting on my desk with all my notes in it and I left unopened mail on my keyboard to open first thing the next morning.
Poor Cory, he just wanted to hang out with me and I had to remind him daily that I wasn’t off work — I was just working from home.
We were lucky because we had very mild symptoms. It was scary, though, when we first found out because we didn’t know what was going to happen or how our bodies would react. And of course we were worried that we had infected others.
While the vaccine is becoming more and more available to the public, it is still important to practice safety measures as not everyone has had the chance to receive the vaccine yet and COVID-19 is very much still real. As I wrote this, I looked up the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map of Kentucky and for the first time, I see a green county — a county that has an average of less than 1 case per 100,000 population in the last seven days. Monroe County’s average was 0.
Perhaps there is a better life awaiting us where the grass is greener — in this case the greener county means it is on track to defeat this virus. After two weeks in quarantine, I can tell you, I am ready to defeat it and I can’t wait until COVID-19 doesn’t pop up in my daily reading of the newspaper. Maybe a year from now as I read the newspaper over my morning coffee, that will happen — and maybe then, I’ll be able to smell my coffee, too.
