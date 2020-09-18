IN THE LOOP: Training the puppy and me 

I wish I was as determined to work as independently as toddlers are.
My fiancé’s 2-year-old son won’t let anyone help him with anything no matter how long it takes. Brushing his teeth, buttoning shirts, putting on shoes - you might as well forget it and hopefully you don’t have to go anywhere fast.
I, on the other hand, would love to have someone willing to put my shoes on, especially today as I continue to recover from working in the yard three days ago.
Caison, the little fella in my life, does give in once in awhile to letting people help him, only if he thinks it’s going to get him outside on his lawn mower faster. But as of about a month ago, it seems anyone except me is allowed to help him.
“No, Erin!” has to be one of his most said phrases over the last month. Anytime I try to help him, I get told that.
Cory, Mammaw, cousins, anyone in the general vicinity is definitely more welcome than me to help him as of late.
I’m told by all that that’s just how kids are. They go through phases and they do it to everyone - I said that phrase a few times a few weeks ago when Cory was getting the “no” treatment.
Thank goodness I have my sweet pup Emmylou. She always wants to be around me, so close to me in fact that she tries to bite her way into me or jump into me running at full speed.
Emmylou is an Australian Shepherd and has so much energy that she probably feels like she is getting the “no” treatment from me all the time. I feel like all I say to her is “no” as she nips at my ankles, walks between my legs rather than beside me, jerks her head to bust my lip... “No, Emmylou!” has to be one of the most heard phrases in the neighborhood.
She’s just 5 months old, but she is my first puppy that I have tried to train and I may be a little too soft for training her. I was convinced she was a rabid dog when she was just a few months old the way she would growl and bite at me. I would take her with me in public settings to get others’ opinions on if they thought she was normal and she would act like the sweetest puppy ever - it was an act, I tell ya.
Now that she is getting a bit older, I think she may have grown out of that biting phase that led me to believe she had rabies. We still need to work on the jumping, but I started being a bit more firm with my “No, Emmylou!” - more in the firmness that Caison uses on me - and it seems to be working.
I guess maybe I’m being trained by Caison - to let him learn on his own so that he can be more independent just as I’m trying to get Emmylou to behave correctly without me constantly telling her “no”. Who knew an independent toddler could teach you how to properly train a puppy?
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-7898 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
