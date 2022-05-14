Recently a rather impressive series of events took place surrounding the potential sale of an NFT. Straightaway, it’s worth pausing the tale of such a transaction to explain this NFT thing you’ve read or heard about lately.
If you’re a film buff, you may want me go into the rich history of London’s (U.K.’s, not Kentucky’s) indie cinema, the National Film Theatre. Global travelers might predict a lesson on Australia’s Norfolk Island time zone, another “NFT.” Such worldly factual knowledge might pay off during a Thursday evening Trivia Night, but it won’t help here.
Our “NFT” means non-fungible tokens. These tokens aren’t from the glory days of the 1980s’ Galaga or Ms. Pac-Man machines being worn down at the local arcade. They’re tokens in no more of a physical sense than Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that will never jingle in your pockets.
The N-F part of the NFT label means that these abstract tokens are not fungible. Fungibility, until NFTs came about, was relegated to legal discourse, mainly. In contract law circles for instance, fungible goods are such that the things that were meant to be paid for, though then were unavailable to transfer upon payment, might be replaced by some other, more available goods that for all intents and purposes satisfactorily replaced the original ones. The two fungible things are mutually interchangeable.
There we are. Non-fungible tokens are non-physical things, that cannot be mutually exchanged. They are ethereal. They are unique. And, based on business and technological literature during the past few years, they might be of great financial value. NFTs are exchanged using the same basic technology as cryptocurrencies. Both assets rely on blockchain to be tradable. Without embarking on another complicated and arcane explanation, blockchain is an electronic collection of records, called blocks, that are related to each other via cryptography. When information (or records, or blocks) gets encrypted, it can only thereafter be used and traded by those who possess the decryption key, which typically is a password. You’re still with me, right? This could lead to riches, dontcha know, so it’s worth digging in a little and digesting it all.
A completed chain of blocks may represent something of value that two or more people with the decryption keys can unlock and realize as an actual asset rather than a cryptic set of nonsensical characters. One distinction between blockchains representing NFTs and those about cryptocurrencies is fungibility. Crypto is fungible. That might seem sensible because, after all, currencies too are fungible. It doesn’t matter which $16.53 you possess—singles, coins, fivers, whatever, all equating $16.53. It does matter which NFT you have because it is not mutually exchangeable with other NFTs.
An NFT might be digital art. If you own a piece of digital artwork, maybe an image file, you have license to use, trade, or hold it. Or, it may be an asset that began as IRL—“in real life”—art such as Banksy’s “Morons (White)” that was actual artwork that someone bought. Then, the buyer filmed someone setting “Morons (White)” on fire, destroying it in perpetuity. That film was “minted” into an NFT that the seller sold, a series of art world events that the BBC News simply described as a money-making stunt. Banksy’s art in this case will never again exist. Does the NFT backfill it, artistically? That’s for my curator readers out there.
Other things can be NFTs. Video games, music, internet memes, digital perfume (no kidding). Remember a YouTube sensation from circa 2007, “Charlie Bit My Finger”? Little three-year-old Harry got nipped by his one-year-old brother; look it up … or, don’t. That one-minute YouTube video was minted into an NFT that, for some reason, one of its viewers paid over $700,000 for the right to claim ownership. Nearly a billion views of it occurred before the auction, and presumably the purchaser meant to leverage the mass appeal into seven-figured riches.
If all of this befuddles you, from the concept of encrypted, digital versions of something derived from its IRL counterpart, to why in the Wide World of Sports someone would pony up hundreds of thousands to claim ownership an NFT’s encrypted ones and zeroes, you’re not alone. I suppose that at some very early part of the evolution of the stock market, where the little people like you or me could “own” Kraft Foods or Ford Motor Company by virtue of a piece of paper, the idea of trading stocks also seemed confounding, if not plain scheme-y. “Oh, su-u-ure. I’ll give you $64.50 for a piece of paper that says I and Lee Iacocca co-own Ford.” This, though, the NFT phenomenon, still needs testing and tuning before I bite.
Take, for example, the transactions that I alluded to at the top of this week’s piece. Twitter’s gotten a wee bit of attention lately since Elon Musk bought it. That aside, Twitter is truly one of the most important technological and communications inventions the world over. On March 3, 2006, its co-founder Jack Dorsey sent the first Tweet: “just setting up my twttr”. That Tweet was minted into an NFT. Actually, a mere screen capture of it became the NFT.
An engineer bought Dorsey’s Tweet NFT for $2.9 million! You read that right. A picture of a five-word Tweet went for almost three mil. Craziness. The engineer estimated it might fetch $48 million at auction, and imagine his designs later once Musk bought Twitter.
When the auction was over a couple weeks back the highest of all seven bids was … wait for it … $274.00.
Maybe like the earliest days of stock-trading, NFTs will become a legitimate investment vehicle. As I write, for what it’s worth, Ford’s trading at $14.10. For now, to me, an NFT’s worth is a hill of beans. The invisible hand of the marketplace may correct my perception.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
