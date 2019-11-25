LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Preparing for the 2020 Regular Session of the General Assembly

Just as the crisp autumn air begins to turn towards winter frost, Kentucky enters into a new season of thanksgiving and transition. The hustle and bustle of the holidays are well underway, but we have remained busy in Frankfort with interim joint committee meetings and other legislative business in preparation for the 2020 Regular Session of the General Assembly.
Thankfully, election season is behind us and we can shift our focus to what this time of year is really about: family, friends, and our communities. Each Thanksgiving, I look forward to being home in my district hearing from constituents and spending time with loved ones.
As we enjoy our Thanksgiving meals, let us not forget those who are in need, especially during the colder winter months. ‘Tis the season of giving, I encourage you and your families to reach out to your community food bank or local charity to ensure that the homeless are sheltered and the hungry are fed. We have so much to be thankful for this holiday season and volunteering time and resources can make an incredible difference in the lives of our neighbors in need.
We must also remember our service men and women, many of whom will be without their families this Thanksgiving as they are away serving our country. It is important that we honor these individuals and our veterans, as we give thanks for the many blessings and freedoms we have here in the United States.
Many of our cities also host a number of family-friendly events this time of year. This is a great opportunity to get out in the community and meet your neighbors, all while supporting local businesses. Please consider your locally-owned stores as you prepare your holiday shopping lists—small businesses drive our local economy.
While the holidays are in full swing, the General Assembly is also in a season of transition. This Thanksgiving, I am especially proud of the republican led legislature and the many successes we have had over the last few years. No matter who is in the Governor’s office, we will push forward and continue working towards what is best for the Commonwealth.
Whether it’s with food, football, or family, I encourage you to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with loved ones and refrain from discussing political differences. Trust me, there will be plenty of time for that next year!
If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please call me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me at Albert.Robinson@LRC.ky.gov. You can also review the Legislature’s work online at www.legislature.ky.gov.
Senator Albert Robinson (R-London) represents the 21st District comprised of Laurel, Jackson, Estill, Powell, Menifee and Bath counties. Senator Robinson serves as the chairman of the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee. He is also a member of the Banking and Insurance Committee; the State and Local Government Committee; the Transportation Committee, and the Mileage Based Transportation Funding Task Force.
