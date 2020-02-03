LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Sen. Robinson invites young locals to serve as Daily Page, grateful for passage of Born Alive Infant Protection Act,

Discussions of bills, budgets, and voices of a barbershop quartet echoed in the Capitol as we concluded the fourth week of the 2020 Regular Session. While legislation continued to move steadily through the Senate and discussions began regarding the State Budget, a lot of talented people greeted us in the Senate chamber. Some were from right here in the 21st District.
Very special visitors from North Laurel Middle School joined me on a tour of the State Capitol Building, alongside Rep. Robert Goforth, Rep. Jim Stewart, and Rep. Derek Lewis. I appreciate the teachers who took the initiative to schedule a field trip to the Capitol and loved explaining some of the legislative processes to them as they sat in the Senate Chamber. Bringing kids to the State Capitol is a memorable and educational experience for them. They are our future and some even our future leaders. I encourage schools throughout the district to plan field trips to the Capitol Building. Families should take a day to visit together as well.
I want to invite ambitious young people in the 21st District to contact my office if they are interested in serving as Daily Page for me in the State Senate. It is a great experience and a valuable service for us senators. A Page helps senators and staff by delivering messages, running errands, copying material, and delivering bills are some of the responsibilities. I would love to have students join me in the Senate for a day. Please call my office at 502-564-8100 Ext: 604 if you know a student who would be interested in serving as my Senate Page.
On Friday, I joined fellow patriots and supporters of gun rights for a rally outside of the State Capitol. It was great to be among them in support of our God-given right of self-defense. If you did not know, anti-gun legislation introduced in the Senate has been withdrawn for over a week now. I am pleased by that. I want to assure you that none of the stories you hear about in Virginia have a chance of coming to Kentucky. The majority in the Kentucky General Assembly will not allow it. I have strived to champion gun rights for years. I was the primary sponsor of Constitutional Carry several years ago and sponsored the bill that passed recently. Also, keep in mind that I serve as Chair on the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee. It is this committee that gun-related bills are assigned. Any anti-gun legislation that is filed and assigned to my committee is dead on arrival.
I am grateful to say that Senate Bill (SB) 9, the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, passed the Senate last Monday, January 27. It received 32 votes in favor and no votes in opposition. I consider this another step in recognizing the right to life for the unborn and pray for the bill's success in the House. I was proud to be a co-sponsor of the bill and to pass it out of my committee last week.
On this topic, I would be remised if I did not acknowledge our Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, and his team, who, last week, took a stand in defense of a pro-life Kentucky legislation. They traveled to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati to defend the law passed by the Kentucky General Assembly passed that prohibits abortions that require dismemberment of an unborn child. General Cameron's team did a masterful job and are deserving of applause. The governor has stated that he has no interest in defending this law. He did not do so during his time as Attorney General. It is lovely to have an Attorney General who takes their responsibility to defend Kentucky law seriously. One of the three judges on the panel is a recent appointment by President Donald Trump.
Along with SB 9, some other excellent bills made progress last week.
SB 8 passed the Senate with only one vote in opposition to it. SB 8 would make some changes to 2019's SB 1, the School Safety Bill. It would designate a School Safety Director for each school district, set a goal of having one mental health counselor for every 250 students, and require School Resource Officers (SRO's) to be armed. The lone 'no' vote by a Senator from Jefferson County was cast because of the requirement that SRO's be armed. I am not sure why we would ever ask someone to protect our students from an active shooter, but not assure they are adequately armed and prepared to do so. I was proud to vote "yes" on SB 8.
Another Senate priority bill that advances to the House would stop the practice of legislative pension spiking. SB 6 would prohibit state lawmakers who contributed to the Legislators from using salary calculations credited in another Kentucky retirement system to determine final benefits in their legislators' plan.
More priority measures moving through the legislative process was SB 1. That bill is also known as the Federal Immigration Cooperation Act of 2020. It passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee. SB 1 would prohibit local policies that aim to interfere with the communication of local, state, and federal law enforcement in regards to the enforcement of federal immigration law. Our law enforcement deserves clear directives in their brave duty to enforce laws. Policies that have been discussed by some elected officials in Louisville, that try to protect criminal illegal aliens by becoming a "sanctuary city," is dangerous. SB 1 not only protects the public, but it even adds protections to those in immigrant communities that are victims of abuse or assault.
In closing, biennial budget discussions officially began with the delivery of the governor's budget address. The budget address is one of the first steps in preparing the state's two-year financial plan. Now that the governor has outlined his budget proposal, the House of Representatives now gets the first opportunity to move budget bills in the legislature. Once the House passes its budgetary proposal, it will then advance to the Senate for further discussion and consideration. We still face several weeks of studies and public hearings before we reach an official budget draft.
I look forward to participating in these conversations to advocate for you and our home here in the 21st District.
With that in mind, I had a productive meeting with Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor this past week. I appreciate his time and the work he - along with other school district employees - does every day for our students. I reaffirmed to him my commitment to the Estill County Vo-Tech School and seeing it continue to progress. In 2017, we were successful in securing funding to build the Vo-Tech School. Its success in Estill County will mean success for the entire region, as it will serve as a hub for other counties. At the same time, we aim to improve workforce development in the state.
A few years ago, I expressed in a meeting that the Vo-Tech School is my top priority for Estill County. Not only is it my top priority for Estill, but it is also my top priority for the 21st District. The potential is enormous, and I welcome everyone's efforts to continue to see it come to be a reality.
If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please call me or email me at Albert.Robinson@LRC.ky.gov. You can also review the legislature's work online at www.legislature.ky.gov.
Senator Albert Robinson (R-London) represents the 21st District comprised of Laurel, Jackson, Estill, Powell, Menifee and Bath Counties. Senator Robinson serves as the chairman of the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee. He is also a member of the Banking and Insurance Committee; the State and Local Government Committee; the Transportation Committee, and the Mileage Based Transportation Funding Task Force.
