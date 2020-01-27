LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Sen. Robinson reports on moves in Kentucky legislature

I’m happy to report that last week, Senate Bill 9 (SB 9), the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, was successfully passed out of the Veterans, Military Affairs, & Public Protection Committee. SB 9 requires a physician to take all medically appropriate and reasonable steps to preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant. It was my honor to preside over the hearing of that pro-life bill as Chairman of the committee.
This Senate priority measure is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protect and defend the right to life here in Kentucky. The passage of the bill through committee could not have come at a more appropriate time. Last Wednesday, President Trump proclaimed January 22, 2020, as “National Sanctity of Human Life Day.” I filed a resolution in recognition our President's national proclamation. My colleagues in the Senate Majority joined me in support of the resolution. It was adopted on Friday.
In my previous article, I encouraged my fellow right to life supporters to join me in Frankfort to support SB 9. I was grateful for a strong turnout and appreciate all who took the time to make the early morning drive - in cold weather - to stand with me in defense of innocent lives. SB 9 is now available for a vote by the full Senate. Once it passes the Senate, it will go to the House for consideration. If passed there, it will go to the Governor’s desk where I pray he will sign it into law. If he vetoes it, I look forward to overriding that veto. I will keep fighting to see this bill moves forward.
Overall, the session is beginning to really pick up steam. There was an exciting atmosphere in the Capitol this week following a three day weekend on Monday for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hundreds of citizens rallied for causes at the Capitol and met with their legislators to discuss issues facing our state.
This week included Children’s Advocacy Day at the Capitol, an event promoting children’s safety, health, education, and economic well-being. In light of this annual gathering, I would like to show the importance of a complete count of our children and students in the upcoming 2020 Census. The Census count will influence how much money communities receive for critical resources that our children and families will depend on for the next ten years, including food assistance, housing support, child care, and public education. Knowing how many children there are and where they live is vital to getting them the services they need.
It is also crucial that we take the necessary steps to provide the safety and security of our students. Two years ago, we grieved the loss of innocent lives due to a senseless act of violence at Marshall County High School. The tragedy prompted last year’s Senate Bill (SB 1), the School Safety and Resiliency Act, a bill to improve safety measures, implement a supportive learning environment, and provide preventative behavioral health services. SB 1 passed with bipartisan support and was signed into law in 2019. On the anniversary of the tragedy in Marshall County High School, the Senate Education Committee passed SB 8, a measure that would amend the current statute to expand school personnel. It also includes the designation of a school safety coordinator for each district and requires one school-based mental health counselor per 250 students. I was happy to see that SB 8 would also require school resource officers to carry firearms. This is a common-sense requirement. If elected officials in Frankfort deserve armed protection from campus security, we have to demand the same protections for our precious children.
While it was only a four-day workweek for the Kentucky General Assembly, the Senate passed several bills out of the chamber that will now go on to the House for consideration. Senate Bill 2, the Voter ID bill, passed with a margin of 29-9. Another bill that also passed 29-9 was Senate bill 5 ( SB 5) - which makes sure there is no taxation without representation regarding some governmental entities that can currently increase taxes and fees above the compensating rate without oversight. SB 5 would require that increases above that rate to be presented in writing to the local governing body (Fiscal Court or City Council) for approval, amendment, or denial. Finally, Senate Bill 66 (SB 66) – also known as “The Slayer Statute” – passed with substantial support. SB 66 assures that a person criminally charged with the death of another cannot make decisions regarding the remains of that victim.
During even-numbered years, the Kentucky General Assembly is tasked with preparing a balanced two-year budget for the state. The budget address by the Governor is one of the first steps in crafting this vital document that will guide the Commonwealth’s financial decisions for the next two years. Once the Governor outlines his plan, the Kentucky Senate and House will propose separate budget plans, and all three parties—after many hours of deliberation and input from stakeholders—will come together to craft a final budget. The Governor will be delivering his budget address on January 28 at 7 p.m.
If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please call me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me at Albert.Robinson@LRC.ky.gov. You can also review the legislature’s work online at www.legislature.ky.gov.
Senator Albert Robinson (R-London) represents the 21st District comprised of Laurel, Jackson, Estill, Powell, Menifee and Bath Counties. Senator Robinson serves as the chairman of the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee. He is also a member of the Banking and Insurance Committee; the State and Local Government Committee; the Transportation Committee, and the Mileage Based Transportation Funding Task Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.