Not everyone is a pet lover, but for those of us who are, saying good-bye is never easy. People who don't have pets sometimes ask why I do, knowing that this is the way my love and care always ends.
Why do we do this? Why do we do anything that carries the emotional risk of loss? Maybe it's a need to be responsible for another life. Maybe it provides a reason to get up in the morning to care for something dependent on us.
Approximately 44% of Americans own a dog, according to the ASPCA; approximately 1.6 million shelter dogs are adopted each year (same for cats), so I am evidently in good company.
Experts say that pets help stave off loneliness and contribute to emotional well-being. They provide companionship, comfort, and stress-relief. The personal gratification is hard to put into words, but here is my most recent experience:
Last week I had to say good-bye to my sweet Carrie. I adopted her when she was about 5 years old, and with her came Pooh Bear. I wrote a poem about her, which I included in my book.
Pooh lived with us for about three years, but he suddenly got very sick and was gone before the vet could even determine what was wrong. That was a shock.
And Carrie seemed lost without him, so I adopted Burdie. They bonded quickly. Carrie would lick Burdie's ears and face, and when they got wet outside, she would lick Burdie dry. Maybe she sensed that Burdie hated to get wet.
They would run in the yard, sometimes with Carrie leading, sometimes Burdie. They loved to bark at the neighbors' cats, who either ignored them or just sat there, apparently teasing them.
Carrie was the "waggiest" dog I ever saw. It seemed that she wagged it incessantly. Mostly she'd hide under the bed when anyone came, but as she got older, she'd greet everyone with that wagging tail.
Even when I had to take her to a new vet's office last weekend, because mine was closed for the holiday, and even though she was so sick, she wagged at everyone who came up to her.
Carrie was sick for several weeks. We think she had cancer, though blood work and x-rays didn't reveal it. But as I watched her decline, I wondered again and again when her time would come.
I researched how you know if a dog is in pain; how do you know a dog is dying? And I painfully watched for the signs to appear.
It was a long drive to Richmond. The best I can say is that everyone at the clinic was wonderful. Kind and caring and gentle. They gave me all the time I needed to say good-bye in a comfortable room that was not a sterile examining room. They even lit a candle in the waiting area to alert other clients that someone was saying good-bye to their beloved pet.
Now I think Burdie is missing her "sister." She sniffs at her cuddler, then jumps onto the bed to curl up next to me.
They used to charge across the deck and down the steps when I'd open the door. Now Burdie just looks down the steps into the yard and then lies down at my feet until I go down. And now I've written a poem about Burdie missing Carrie.
I seldom plan my poems. Words just start to come, and if I don't write them down right away, they're gone. And although I've had several precious dogs now, these are the only two that inspired poems. Maybe they're a way to sort of come full circle with Carrie.
So, to return to that initial question--Why do we bring a pet into our lives knowing that sorrow lies at the end of the road?
I don't know how others answer that question, but I do know that adopting these little creatures brings joy to my life and a sense of providing them a good home with someone who loves them. In return, the paw prints that they leave on my heart are worth the sadness of saying good-bye.
