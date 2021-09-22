The recent decision of the London City Tourism Commission to become an SPGE (Special Purpose Government Entity) will be beneficial to the board as well as the citizens who contribute to the 3% restaurant tax each time they purchase food at a local eatery.
Not only has the city tourism commission been out of compliance with state law since its establishment, the decision to comply will allow the board some liberties for which they have been held responsible, but have had no voice in deciding.
Since its existence, the tourism board members have been charged with disbursement of the restaurant tax collections. But many of those expenditures were listed as "line items" on a general financial statement. Others had already been paid by the monthly meeting date, with board members only having the ability to question after-the-fact. As an organization under the city government's umbrella, the city tourism board also inherited the services of the city attorney and secretarial services of the city clerk.
As an SPGE, they have the option of hiring independent personnel for their legal and secretarial guidance. They will also have the choice of hiring their own personnel for the separate departments for which they pay. Currently the city tourism operated as the disbursement center only - employees for the London Community Center and Levi Jackson Park, specifically, were chosen and appointed by the mayor, which is not in compliance with the current Kentucky law. And those actions are questionable. There was no advertisement of jobs, there was no hiring or review committee, there was no opportunity for existing employees to apply for those jobs. Instead, the employees were hand picked and appointed to jobs exceeding the state recommendation for similar positions.
Furthermore, those appointments were never approved by either the city council nor the tourism commission, while the tourism commission picked up the tab - from the restaurant tax money generated whenever anyone buys from a fast food or sit-down restaurant within the city limits of London.
Some long-time city employees are not paid as well as the newly hired employees, causing some discord among the tried-and-true employees who have experience and dedication to bring to the table. The true bite in this fiasco is that some of the new hires are relatives of existing elected and/or appointed officials, which is a direct conflict of interest. While the delayed and long overdue nepotism and ethics ordinances enacted by the city council recently address that problem, it "grandfathers in" those employees already hired under not-so-transparent policies, allowing those employees/appointees to continue at their current position and pay rate.
A board cannot serve the people or reach its goals when its members are not familiar with the laws that were established to protect them. Nor is a board effective when it has no power to act in the best manner for those who fund it.
In essence, a board without power is pointless.
The city tourism board members should be commended for their courage and compliance with state laws that govern them. They have taken a major step towards taking control over their affairs.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo. She can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
