The continuing saga of city tourism board appointments hit another stalemate on Monday when city council members held a special-called meeting to address citizen concerns regarding the controversy.
That meeting, lasting nearly 1 1/2 hours, had two items on the agenda - 1. Discuss transition between City and Tourism, and 2. Discuss appointment timeline for Tourism Commissioners. The meeting generated quite a discussion among Mayor Troy Rudder, City Attorney Larry Bryson and the five council members present for the meeting. Councilman Bobby Joe Parman was not present.
Under KRS statutes, the mayor appoints representatives from the hotel, chamber and food industries for the board. Those appointments come from a list of three names submitted by the appropriate organizations, with the mayor making the final selection. The remaining two seats of the seven-member board are chosen by the city government
Although Rudder denied responsibility for the confusion, he explained that when commissioners left the tourism board for any reason, the new representative was given an automatic three-year appointment, rather than filling in the remainder of the term. Rudder stated that the KRS did not require that new appointments fill the vacancy. However, the KRS 91A and 65A that regulates special boards such as tourism boards does state that representatives are appointed to staggered terms and under KRS 91A(2) the term appointments are addressed, clearly stating: "Vacancies shall be filled in the same manner that original appointments are made."
Rudder also stated that his office sent letters to appointed members when their term was expiring, as well as contacting the organization of that action. He later stated that it was the responsibility of the organizations to keep track of such term expirations, not his office.
The complicated situation has been the subject of special-called meetings of the city tourism commission. On October 7, that board met to discuss the discrepancies of appointments. The action of that meeting was to vote to accept the original timeline of appointments when the time table of renewals was discovered. But no further action was approved, as some board members wished to consult legal advice on the issue.
Another meeting on October 12 generated the same concern - again with board members agreeing to follow the original time table of appointments. Again, no further action was taken aside from having the two members filling the seats in question to abstain from voting. After two meetings in which the tourism commission voted to follow the original appointments, there still looms the question of who can straighten it out.
While laws are commonly disputed for interpretation in courtrooms, the laws governing tourism and other special independent boards (chamber, economic development, utilities, etc.) are basically quite clear. It can easily be understood and followed, especially after the graphic drawn out for commission members. It's as simple as the black print on the white paper that it is written on.
The city tourism commission is responsible to handle their affairs without interference from city government. Locally, they are appointed to oversee nearly $4 million of annual revenue from the 3% restaurant tax. But the legitimacy of two seats on the board remain in question after three special-called meetings when the language of the ordinance is clearly stated.
It is time to fix the problem and stop the "blame game." The law is clear, the issue has been voted on. It is way beyond time to resolve the board appointments in the manner in which our state laws have outlined quite specifically.
It's as simple as black and white.
