Few people would say that cleaning up a roadside is a fun event.
But, with the right team of people (six to be exact), the Media Moguls made their mark on a few of London's viewing points on Saturday morning.
The Media Moguls (I picked the name!) was comprised of the community's two oldest media outlets - The Sentinel Echo and WFTG/WWEL radio station - now known as Forcht Broadcasting. Those making the trek to Farmers Market on Saturday morning included the Sentinel's Advertising Specialist Jessie Eldridge, Circulation Assistant Maggie Asher, and myself, while Forcht's all-male team included Station Manager Travis Shortt and radio personalities, Terry Harris and Dave Begley.
We met at the designated spot - Farmers Market, despite forecasts of rainfall throughout the day. After receiving our map and safety guidelines, we loaded in two cars, parked on Fourth Street and began our newly found goal in life - cleaning up London.
We knew immediately that the day was going to be interesting when Maggie found a pair of underwear in the gutter along Fourth Street. Then came Jessie's finding of a wet, dirty but fully spendable $1 bill in a vacant lot and later, a man's undershirt. The discovery of two capped needles along the street caused some concern, but since they were still capped, we disposed of them according to our safety guidelines. When we added a sock to our clothing collection, we wondered whether we'd end the day with a new outfit!
I thought of that adage that "one man's garbage is another man's treasure" as the six of us walked along the wooded and unpopulated section on Spring Street. Were that the case, someone surely missed a gold mine in that particular area, since that seems to be the collection place for discarded liquor sample bottles. It became more of a game between us, comparing who found which type of liquor bottle, but by the end of the day, it was apparent that Fireball is by far the favorite. For those unfamiliar with this drink, it is a cinnamon-infused whiskey and is available in the "sampler size." Apparently it is not only popular, it's easily disposed of in a rather isolated area of town.
We began comparing our findings as we went along. "Here's another Fireball bottle!" "I found a vodka bottle." "Now we're talking - a couple of Bacardi bottles." "Well, at least someone is still drinking beer - here's a Budweiser can!"
It was also along this section that Terry found his own treasure. We don't know, nor did we attempt to determine, the origin of the foul smell that was associated with his shoe but we were positive of one thing - it was definitely poop from something that had at one time been a living thing. The odor that projected after Terry made contact, however, didn't inspire any of us to investigate any further!
Another rule of the Cleanup Day was not to enter private yards or attempt to collect garbage from steep declines. As we rounded a curve along Spring Street and faced a hill with a steep decline to a small stream, we had to inflict a little fun into the day. Dave Begley, with his dedication to doing an outstanding job, leaned over the guardrail to collect garbage and created the perfect photo opportunity - we talked Dave into leaning over the guardrail to pick up garbage while Travis and Terry grabbed hands as if they were keeping him from going over the steep cliff to the stream a hundred yards below.
While it was a fun experience as well as a positive community effort for physical appearance and environment, the garbage collection brought several issues to light.
The large amount of cigarette butts along the cleanup way was disgusting. Tossing a cigarette butt out a vehicle window or along a walk down a roadway shouldn't create a major problem, but when that butt is multiplied by a thousand drivers, the mess can become unsightly and unsanitary very quickly. While the paper wrappers and tobacco may disintegrate, those filters do not. They lay in place for years and years until some dedicated individual or street sweeper operator collects and disposes of them.
The trend for smoking has greatly decreased over the past few decades, but there are many who still support the tobacco industry. While smokers have some rights, they should make an effort to be responsible with their habit by disposing of their containers and butts properly. Vehicles are seldom made with cigarette lighters or ashtrays anymore but that does not mean smokers should litter their communities with the remains of their habit. The cupholder ashtrays are still marketed and range from $1 (Dollar Tree) to $2.50 (Dollar General). Once filled, the cap can be removed and the remains disposed of in a garbage can.
It definitely made me as a smoker give a second thought to that random toss of a cigarette butt out a vehicle window. At least along the city streets where I might volunteer to clean up!
Nita Johnson is a staff writer with The Sentinel-Echo and can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.