Sometimes you hear a phrase that just sticks in your head and you find yourself referring back to it at certain points in your life, even in different situations. The phrase could be a line from a song, a movie, an old wives tale from generations ago - just anything or from any one.
Some of my most favorites are ones I recall hearing adults use during my childhood, or, in my case, some I just made up myself. For those I have coined my own term - "Nita-isms" - phrases that I have concocted and disperse like the "pearls of wisdom," although obviously my perception of wisdom sometimes differs from most.
I have several favorites that I will share:
- "Life may not always be the party we expected, but while we're here, we may as well dance."
- "If you can't sing for your supper, then get a job."
- "And, this, according to the Book of Nita, says..."
- "If you ever analyze things, remember that God created Man, then created Woman. When you break down the word, you realize that 'woman' actually means 'Whoa, Man!'"
My personal favorite play on words is one that I have often used to describe Life.
"It's not the cards that Life deals you that matters, it's the way you deal with the cards."
For me, that means that regardless of the many challenges and trials that are thrown in our journey of Life, we must learn to cope. Coping seems to be a major issue for many people these days - they refute authority, turn to drugs, shun society, and create their own world.
No one has a choice of where, when, or to whom they are born. Some are blessed with loving parents and families, others are not so fortunate. Some grow up with the finest of the finest while others struggle throughout their entire lives to just get by. Others are pushed to succeed while others are encouraged to take the easy way out and put forth as little effort as possible on their own behalf. Many depend upon the government for housing, food, income and other benefits paid for by the working people who sometimes struggle harder than those receiving the "freebies" from their own efforts.
There are many factors and stressors in life. But Mankind was created with the intelligence and capability to reason and create solutions. Even the smallest creature on Earth has the desire for survival and will put up its best fight to do so.
But whether we have a privileged life or one filled with strife, we always have hope for a brighter future for ourselves, or at least for our children and other loved ones. Much of that personal success and growth evolves from the determination to change or improve the areas we can control and to have the longevity to endure until our goal is accomplished. That's where dealing with the cards comes into play. If we play the wrong cards at the wrong time, disaster is imminent. But if we hold our cards until just the right moment, maybe even bluffing a bit at times, we just might get lucky and have a winning hand.
We cannot dwell on the "drama and trauma" that has been part of our lives and use that as an excuse to cease trying. Every person has at some time had challenges and trials. It's how we deal with those trials that makes us stronger, more resilient and more humane.
I've also heard it said that we "preach our own funeral," and that holds more truth that we sometimes realize. Our lives, our lifestyle, our kind and unkind actions is inevitably what defines each of us. The impact we leave on others are the characteristics that we will leave behind for those who knew us.
With the passing of my brother-in-law on Tuesday morning, the reality of mortality and the memories we leave behind become even more prevalent. The legacy we weave as we live our lives is the cloth that will comfort our family and friends when our time to leave this world arrives.
Rest in peace, Casper Vaughn. Your legacy is one of a caring man who worked hard to provide for his family. Your caring for others is what you leave behind. You will be missed but your life has been a pathway for many others to follow.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo and can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
