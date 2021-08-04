One of the most precious parts of being old is reflecting back on the many people, places and experiences that have shaped you into the person you are today.
For me, I think of my life in "phases." There were the growing up years of elementary, middle and high school; there are memories of family, family gatherings, family history. Then the adult years - for me, beginning with college and the many people who crossed my path. After college, I moved to Chattanooga and those 14 years have their own phases - as an adult, you may not keep in contact with your childhood friends, so much of your life revolves around the people you work with or are neighbors to your residence. I've managed to keep in touch with at least one person from most of my life phases and it's always good to have those updates from people in your past.
One of the phases of my life was that as a band parent when my two kids were in middle and high school. I met so many wonderful people from that era. Many of those have moved on, moved away or passed away over the past several years, but the memories are what remains important.
Wilma and Don Minton were band parents and were some of the new friends I made after moving back to London in 1994. When the high school years were over, I still kept in with them through Sue Minton, whom I worked with. A few years later, we re-connected when they became involved with the Laurel County Homecoming.
Don was a mainstay in setting up the Homecoming every year. His son Nick was president and the two of them ran all over Levi Jackson Park getting things set up and ready for the annual celebration. Wilma served on the Homecoming planning committee and literally went door-to-door through downtown London, asking for donations and sponsorships to fund the many events that marked Homecoming.
It was such sad news to hear of Don's passing on Sunday. There are many things that can be said of Don Minton - but the most important was his dedication to whatever he was doing. The entire Minton family has a special place in my heart - Don, Wilma, Nick, Dennis, Sue, Denise and family, and Sue's sister Brenda, son Matthew and Sue's mother, Mrs. Brewer. The Sentinel-Echo employees become like family and therefore, their families are just extended family members that you are always happy to see.
Don Minton worked hard at everything he did, whether it was his full time job, his volunteer work, his part-time work. The tribute composed by his sister-in-law, Ethel Hopkins, however, gives a glimpse into what he meant to others and best describes the memories that his friends and family knew best. I'm sharing her memories of Don below:
"Don Minton wore many hats in his lifetime. He was the first child of Kermit and Cleo Minton, born October 15, 1947. Don was a student in the Bush school system in the 1950s and 1960s. He grew up with three siblings, Dennis, Mac, and Karen, whom he has kept close relationships with through his lifetime.
Don learned early on that hard work was what kept him focused in life. Don became dedicated to the civil service life early in career as a deputy under the leadership of the late Sheriff Gene Hollon. Don wore the deputy hat for many years.
In June, 1970, Don married Wilma Jean Crawford, who spent her career of 35 years working by his side for the Kentucky Department of Highways.
On September 27, 1981, Wilma and Don had their only son, Nicholas Tyler. Don was focused on providing for his family and worked for Micro Devices for the next 29 years until their doors closed. At the same time, Don wore the fireman hat for the Bush Fire Department. Don earned the title of Fire Chief from 1999-2012.
Throughout both their careers, Don and Wilma won awards and honors, while raising and caring for Nicholas.
In 2010, Don and Wilma helped Nicholas purchase and build a business, The Barber and Barrel on 5th Street in London, where Nicholas works and manages a hair salon.
During their retirement years, Wilma and Don, along with family and friends made The Barber and Barrel a warm and comfortable gathering place.
In May this year, Don was diagnosed with lung cancer. And although Don focused on getting well, he and Wilma continued to love having family and friends stop by their home on East 80 in Laurel County.
On Sunday morning, August 1 at 7 a.m., Don put on his heavenly hat and went to his final resting place, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
You will be missed, Don Minton.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer for The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
