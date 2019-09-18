Remember several years ago when "road rage" became a major issue for drivers traveling along our nation's highways? There were numerous incidents of people becoming enraged over someone else's driving habits, often ending with physical altercations and sometimes brute violence that ended in shootings of one of the parties involved.
Although our society has risen somewhat from those acts of violence (now we have uncountable cases of drive-by shootings!), the incidents of road rage are still commonplace.
I've often said that I was "going to quit my day job and give driving lessons" - a comment that often sent certain family members into a semi panic attack. My son still cites the morning rush to school in which I would weave all over the roadway to put on my seat belt. True, I should have that safety measure implanted in my brain to do before ever pulling out of the driveway, or even putting the vehicle in gear. But, those who have experienced the morning rush to transport kids to school can perhaps agree with my logic in that situation.
I've often made the statement that I abhor those people who actually drive the speed limit. I am not one of those drivers who takes a "Sunday afternoon drive" - even on Sundays. When I get into my vehicle to go somewhere, I am driving for a purpose - to get where I'm going.
This is not to say I'm a "road hog," "speed demon," or disrespectful driver. I try to show courtesy to other drivers. I stay on my side of the road, even on the unlined country roads of which I travel frequently. Having grown up in the country, I am well versed in the many curves and hills and hidden entrances along the roads I travel and I always try to be prepared for those areas. But when a large souped up truck that echoes its engine sounds for miles is heading straight for me on one of those roads, I will admit that some unprintable words do slip out of my mouth! Ditto for those drivers who seem to believe that 20 miles an hour is suitable speed for a two-lane paved roadway - regardless if it's on a road in the city or county territory. Four-wheelers can go faster than that and they aren't even legal on public roadways!
While I readily admit that I may surpass the posted speed limit on certain occasions, I consider myself a conscientious driver as well as a considerate driver. I stop for funeral processions. When backed up in traffic at a light, I will let a vehicle stranded in a parking lot along the way exit in front of me. When traffic must merge into one lane from a two lane, I will allow other vehicles to go in front of me. That is, of course, unless those other vehicles have zoomed up along the shoulder to try and edge their way in before others who have been waiting in backed up traffic for some time. If you are one of those guilty of doing that, let me forewarn you - you will have to take out the side of my white van before I'll let you in front of me! You are no better to wait in line than the rest of us, so if you find yourself being squeezed out by an old woman in a Dodge van, it just might be me trying to teach you some road manners!I
I stand by my theory that I impart to those who have the joy of hearing my rants about other drivers - I drive a Dodge and I take that name brand to heart. When you see that white van coming up beside or behind you, you need to dodge because I am on a mission (not necessarily always from God, as in "The Blues Brothers" movie).
Indeed, I drive for a cause - 'cause I'm trying to get to a destination. And I'd greatly appreciate it if everyone who can't move with me just get out of my way!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.