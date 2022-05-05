With the primary election less than two weeks away, most voters should be considering how and for whom they will cast their vote.
The recent audit of the city and city tourism was definitely an eye-opener to many residents in this community, and has caught the attention of many who may not otherwise have taken an interest in the election. Although some of the candidates for London City Council had already begun attending the meetings, the controversy over the report by the State Auditor's office has brought nearly a full house to the Community Center meeting room the past month - comprised of candidates and citizens.
The Mayoral Candidate Forum last week also brought a full house, as did the special-called city council meeting on Thursday.
Currently there are 16 people vying for the six seats on the London City Council, with only two incumbents seeking re-election. Since March, there have been at least six or more council candidates attending the city council meeting, presumably in order to observe the meetings and be knowledgeable about what is going on.
Although the seats on the city tourism commission are appointed positions, not elected positions, the attendance at those meetings has also increased over the past few months. This could be attributed to the recent audit in which several incidents of unapproved hiring of staff, unjust pay rates and frivolous and undocumented expenditures were mentioned. While the funds came from the city tourism fund, the London Mayor was the sole person authorizing such hires and expenditures - with council members and tourism commissioners unaware of such actions until after-the-fact.
It is understandable that citizens in both the city and county are concerned about the status and future of the city. But while the city candidates have been in attendance at the city meetings, those vying for county seats have been almost non-existent.
Each month, the Laurel County Fiscal Court hosts public meetings to discuss roads, financial aspects of the county's budget, expenditures, grants and revenues. The Fiscal Court also oversees particular boards such as the public library, water districts, a county tourism board appointment, CSEPP, county fire departments and transactions related to the Laurel County Sheriff's department and jail. As the county agent, the fiscal court receives payments to the Sheriff's Office and the Laurel County Correctional Center, then sends that money on to the respective organizations. Magistrates accept audit reports and excess fees for the clerk's office and Sheriff's office - all of which is required by state law.
The roster of candidates for the six magistrate seats are the same as the candidates for city council - yet, there has been only one magisterial candidate attend any fiscal court meetings. Only one other magisterial candidate has had previous experience on the fiscal court. While most would define the role of a magistrate as overseeing the roads in the county, the duties of magistrates extend far beyond fixing or naming a road.
The fiscal court is the overseer of the county budget - with this year's proposed budget reaching over $45 million. The divisions of the fiscal court's budgets range from grants for road improvements, infrastructure, fire fund, CSEPP, occupational tax, economic development, federal grants, and emergency funds - to name just a few.
An elected officer, especially in a government entity held responsible for millions of dollars of taxpayer money, should be eager to learn the responsibilities of the office they seek prior to launching a political campaign. A major aspect of that would be to observe the meetings and become familiar with the procedures and policies of the office. Only one candidate for magistrate has taken that course.
Choosing a person to represent your interests should not be based on a popularity contest, campaign promises or the number of family members and friends who campaign in their favor. An elected office should mean more than a paycheck or a title. If a candidate does not have the time or interest in learning about the position they seek prior to the election, what assurance do the citizens have that the same disinterest will continue into their term in office?
Voters should look beyond the colorful signs posted along the county's roadways and look instead into the character and dedication of the person to represent their interests on the local level. And once elected, hold them responsible for their actions and decisions.
Until we do, the future of our community is at dire risk.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo. She can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.