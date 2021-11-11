As a music lover (primarily classic rock), attending last week's concert featuring Foreigner was truly an experience to remember.
I had never seen Foreigner in concert, so the opportunity to attend that concert (thanks, Alyssa!) was truly a once-in-a-lifetime chance - and one I won't forget! It was even more meaningful that I attended that concert with my bestie, Sandy Brown. There are many memories that Sandy and I share, some of which I won't share despite the fact that the statute of limitations has expired on some of the stunts we pulled in our younger days!
So it was a thrill to re-unite with Sandy for a reunion of our youth and the days when music reigned. Although there remains only one original member of the group, lead singer Kelly Hansen delivered the same music that defined Foreigner as one of the greatest rock groups of the 1970s and into the 80s when disco and reggae and rap moved into the music arena.
From "Cold as Ice" to "Juke Box Hero" to "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded," the crowd roared as the music echoed in the Corbin Arena and the feeling of the best music came to life once again.
This was not Sandy and my first concert together, although many years have passed since those days. When we weren't going to live concerts, we were driving through Laurel County singing the music of those times - ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Bad Company (that was definitely a fav!) to Foreigner and Foghat and the many groups that made rock music the icon that still stands strong with young and old. As in the "old days," we sang along with the band as they performed, using our cell phones to record the experience. Standing throughout most of the concert, I didn't mind that my feet and legs hurt the next day any more than I minded being tired - it was a thrill seeing the people enjoy the music in the same manner that we had done so many years ago.
Life is just so much more meaningful when you share special moments with people who have helped shape the person you are today. The rock music and friends like Sandy are some strong components of those memories that I will always cherish. For that, it will always "feel like the first time."
While last Thursday's concert brings new memories, this Thursday revives the patriotism and gratitude of celebrating Veterans Day.
We owe our current and past military members more than we can ever repay. Saying "thank you for your service" seems so lame, so routine, at times when we think of all they endured so we can remain the free nation that we are today.
With a history of military service in my family, I will never forget the sacrifices that were made on my behalf. My father served over 27 years in the military in the U.S. Marines and retiring from the U.S. Army. One of my ancestors served in the Civil War. Others served in every war or conflict in American history. My dad was stationed in Vietnam before the war started but he got his fair share of wartime in Korea. It was there he was injured, causing him to experience back pain the remainder of his life. Uncle J.R. was in Korea during the war as well, while Uncle Kenneth served his two years with the Army. There are so many to name - my cousins Jim and Rob Hedrick, Rick Hedrick, his son Rick Hedrick II and now his son Zach have all served their country. Both of my stepsons, David Maiden and Robert Johnson, served in the Marines and Air Force, respectively, with Robert retiring last year, and David retiring from the Corbin Police Department this year after he served during the Desert Storm era. There are many others of the younger generations of my family that have showed their patriotism to their country - and I thank them for being willing to make the sacrifice of leaving their homes and families in order to protect all American people from the evils that other countries have faced.
Patriotism was dominant in my childhood. My mother instilled every holiday into my life, never forgetting that December 7 was the first attack on American soil in the history of this country and always remembering "Pearl Harbor Day." She never forgot the meaning of Veterans Day or Memorial Day, and she made certain that I learned to appreciate our military members. I fly my American flag proudly, remembering all the turmoil that our military members have endured. I visit the Vietnam Memorial Wall when it comes to Wildcat Harley Davidson, I remember the poster that hung on the wall of Sinking Creek Baptist Church's pulpit area with pictures of community members who were involved during the Vietnam War.
We should always appreciate our freedoms - we learned just how many those were last year during the COVID-19 pandemic when we were restricted on our daily activities. We especially should appreciate the men and women who fought for those freedoms - and never fail to let them know that their sacrifices were truly worthwhile.
Thank you veterans. You gave, you delivered, and you are appreciated.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo and can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
