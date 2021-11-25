While the past two years have definitely been filled with unexpected events, we have evolved from the worldwide pandemic, financial crisis, political and social protests and deaths by natural disasters. We've lost so many loved ones to COVID, debated the vaccinations, and faced numerous challenges.
But there have tremendous gains from all the bad. Creativity, for one, has dominated our society as we dealt with working from home, social distancing and wearing masks. Many people and organizations made, sold or donated, masks during the height of the pandemic. We hosted drive-thru parades, drive-in church services, learned to use Zoom and other social media to keep in touch with the world we once knew. London initiated a Scavenger Hunt in 2020 to celebrate the Easter season as the traditional egg hunts were cancelled. 2020 also launched the Lights About London, with people decorating their homes for a driving tour that kept all participants safe. The inaugural driving tour was so popular it is being continued again this year, with other towns adopting similar festivities.
Home cooking and crafting got a new popularity as well, when stores and restaurants closed for the pandemic. While travel was restricted, many people put their vacation money back into their homes despite a backup of orders and deliveries for swimming pools and other home entertainment items.
Despite the many challenges we have all faced, there remains that glimmer of hope - that internal resolve to cope and overcome - that drives the human spirit in the everyday trials.
We have much to be thankful for, this year and every year.
For my part, I am thankful for my health. In November 2020, I was hospitalized for four days due to high blood pressure. I was near a stroke - due to my own haphazard belief that I did not need my medicines. My body proved me wrong! So I left the hospital on more medications than I was originally taking - and I have been faithful (for the most part) in taking them as prescribed since then! This year in August, I contracted COVID, keeping me out of work for two weeks. Although I was very sick over the majority of the time, I am thankful that I did not require hospitalization or a ventilator. I am also thankful that my sense of smell, which was never overly active, finally returned after two months.
I am also thankful for my family, although the "immediate family" definitely qualifies as one of the most dysfunctional ones ever. It's difficult over holidays when several family members aren't speaking to one another or there is an unspoken discontent that looms over any gathering that may take place. But, regardless of the circumstances and whatever the future may hold, we can always celebrate the past memories if nothing else, and hope for a better relationship in the future.
My work family is also a gift that I have to cherish. Nearing the 19th year with The Sentinel Echo, I have worked with many people over that time. I have made friendships that will always remain near and dear to my heart, especially those such as Sue Minton, Roy House and Jim McAlister, who have gone on to a better place. The days of the old Sentinel may have gone, but the love for those who helped shape me and guide me will always remain cherished in my heart. I am happy with the combining of the Sentinel and Times Tribune staff and the people who work so hard to keep the operations going. I am truly blessed with co-workers that I enjoy working with.
My friends - old and new - mean so much this year especially. I have had the privilege of making new friends and getting closer to some old friends. As the holidays approach, you realize how much of your past is based in the friends who have had an impact on your life. It was truly special to attend some music concerts with my bestie, Sandy Brown, this year and to get reacquainted with her daughter Angie and her friends and family. There are hundreds more who have meant so much in the past and present - just know I am grateful for each of you.
Being a part of London and Laurel County is another blessing I consider a huge benefit. The people of this community, overall, are generous, caring, welcoming and kind hearted. If you don't believe that, look at the food baskets handed out just this week - 450 from St. William's Catholic Church and 950 from God's Pantry Food Bank. Businesses are hosting food drives, coat drives, toy drives - all just to help those in need. New Life Worship Center teamed with a dozen other churches to provide a Thanksgiving meal to those in the community. That speaks volumes for the kindness that is shown by the people who care about people they don't even know.
There are a million other reasons I can find to be thankful this year, but those are definitely the highlights. For those who are struggling, I wish you comfort and peace. For those who have been blessed, I remind you to celebrate the good and share that joy with others. The world is bleak and formidable sometimes, and it is never out of season to show love and kindness to your fellow man.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer for The Sentinel-Echo and can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
