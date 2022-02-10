MY POINT IS...Goodbye to you, my trusted friend

The words of songs are sometimes embossed in our hearts and minds, just as the memories of the many people we have encountered during our lives.
Such is the case with learning of the death of my friend and former co-worker, Carol Mills.
Carol retired from The Sentinel-Echo around 2013, leaving those of us who worked with her with many laughs and memories.
An avid gardener, we could count on Carol scheduling a week's vacation in the spring and late summer every year so she could plant and then harvest her crops. She'd plow up a small section of her back yard for a garden and grew many of her crops as raised gardens. It was common for Carol to bring in boxes of cucumbers, tomatoes, apples, beans or whatever extra she had for those of us at The Sentinel. She took as much care with her gardening as she did with her cats, whom she loved dearly.
Carol was, primarily, a quiet and private person, although she had a desire to become a reporter rather than a bookkeeper from the get-go. When the News Leader staff merged with The Sentinel in late 1998, there was no position for Carol and she took a lay-off for a few months until a reporter position opened up. Carol could tell some good stories and I can still see her face as she laughed over some joke or funny story that we'd share among the newsroom.
The annual Kentucky Press Association awards were always a huge deal for Carol, especially after she began entering her writing and photos into the contest. She was a good writer, very thorough, as well as an excellent photographer. Her favorite picture was one of a little girl holding an apple in her hand while a huge horse took a bite. Carol framed that picture and kept it beside her desk.
It might take Carol a while to produce a story, but when she did, you could guarantee that it was as perfect as she could possibly make it be. The KPA awards she won were proof of her talent and ability, although most of her co-workers recalled that Carol got more excited about getting a new outfit and her hair done than the initial awards ceremony. The open bar and after-awards parties were also a draw for Carol - she didn't mind taking her car to the events in Lexington or Louisville, but she put Denis House behind the wheel while she sipped out of her flask the entire trip! Carol had her own party going on before we ever reached the real party!
She was also an avid animal lover, especially cats. I will never forget going to her house one day to find her all upset because one of her cats had died. Or when she wrote a column about some reckless driver who ran through her yard and nearly hit a cat and destroyed some of her yard plants. She was primarily calm and collected, but you just simply didn't mess with Carol's cats or plants!
When she finally saved up and bought a new car (a burgundy Mustang, none the less!), she was so determined to keep it looking untouched. She readily admitted she deliberately parked as far away from other vehicles because she didn't want anyone to knick the paint on her Mustang. She was more than willing to walk from the farthest parking areas just to keep her new car in top condition. She also didn't dare drive in wintery weather - she and Willie had an ongoing agreement that he would pick her up if he wanted her to be at work!
Even after she retired, it was common for her to drop by, unannounced, with a couple boxes of garden produce for anyone to take home. She called me every few years to come get some apples from the trees in her back yard. She continued that even until last summer, dropping by unexpectedly, with a box of cucumbers from her garden, to share with all of us here at the new office, although Shari and I were the only people she still knew that worked here. Yet, she thought of all of us with the same generosity she'd always done before. Just as when she learned we were moving from the old Sentinel building, she came to look through all the pictures she'd left there - and donated them to the Laurel County Historical Society in order to preserve the memories of the community she called home.
That's the way I will remember Carol - the laughter, the fun, the KPA excursions, the generosity, the smile that she shared with all of the people she worked with and the people she wrote about and photographed. Her smile will always be with me and those of us who worked with her and knew her well.
I think of the song, "Seasons in the Sun" as a tribute to Carol:
"Goodbye to you, my trusted friend...
We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun
But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone."
Rest in peace, Carol. You will always be my friend.
