The best way to start off a new work week is seldom thought to be finding a message from your boss.
But that's exactly what happened to me on Monday morning when I checked my phone and spotted her message that there was an email that I needed to read.
Her text ended with a row of smiley faces, so I took her message with some light heartedness, although I noted the message had been sent late Sunday night.
Having taken the laptop home with me for the weekend, I quickly went to my emails. And what a surprise I got!
The email contained some information on the recent company contest. The Sentinel Echo, Corbin Times Tribune, Somerset Commonwealth Journal, Richmond Register and a few more Kentucky newspapers are owned by Community Newspaper Holdings Inc., based in Alabama. While we submit articles and photos every year to the Kentucky Press Association contest, CNHI also hosts its own corporate wide contest with similar categories.
I was pleased that this year's KPA awards netted me two third place awards. One was for Breaking News picture, the other for my column, "My Point Is....."
But while reading Erin's email, I was shocked to learn that I had been selected as CNHI's Reporter of the Year award in the Division III newspaper category.
These contests allow reporters to submit stories and photos in various categories. Our editor, Erin (Cox) Butler, reviews those submissions and adds or changes some as she sees fit in order to ensure that our submissions meet the qualifications for that particular category.
This year I chose three stories and two others as options. Erin picked the tribute story to pastors Johnny and Mary Benge, the death of a North Laurel High School football player and London's planned annexation to Exit 29. Amazingly enough, those stories won out among all those submitted in division III of newspapers about the same size and circulation as ours - much to my surprise and pleasure!
Being recognized for your work is always a boost to the ego. While many think that writing news and feature stories is an "easy job," there are times that is quite the contrary. Writing may not require the physical activity of some professions, but there are times that it can be quite physical. It is definitely always "brain work" - injecting enthusiasm and emotion into words and phrases that keep the reader intrigued and wanting to learn more. There are times when the "right word" is seemingly in some cyberspace area that even Google cannot access. Then there is the issue of not repeating yourself, or using one word over and over - known as "beating a word to death."
Receiving any award is a symbol of your efforts, your passion, your love of people and your community. A native of London, I grew up reading The Sentinel-Echo. When I returned to my hometown in 1994 and applied for a writing position at the icon of our community, I was so excited. My submission article was about my upcoming 20th high school reunion - it not only was published, it got me the job of my dreams.
It is an honor to be a part of London's legacy through The Sentinel-Echo. This is my hometown, my people, my life and I am blessed to share the stories - good and bad. That is the greatest award I could ever hope for.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo and can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
