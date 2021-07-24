Having sat through many trials over the years as a reporter for the local newspaper, I have learned a wealth of information about Kentucky law. While I still have no degree in that area, the knowledge that you learn about the court system is invaluable, and despite having to often sit for long hours in the courtroom, I still find it fascinating.
But when I write stories and see comments on The Sentinel's Facebook page on cases that have been in court, it is difficult for me not to respond when I realize the people making some comments are definitely not informed about the laws of this state.
Last week we posted a story of the two young men who were found not guilty in the beating and death of a stray dog in 2019. The comments made below that story showed that most people - unless they have a legal history - are totally unfamiliar with the way that Kentucky law operates. Some comments were rather inflammatory, some were complete assumptions without any facts, some were just biased. Those comments, however, have prompted me to outline some of the procedures of Kentucky's judicial system that most people do not understand.
• In cases that go to a jury trial, the jury determines the innocence or guilt of the accused, not the judge.
* The judge during jury trials is simply there to determine if the law is being followed. For instance, when attorneys object to specific questions or statements from the other attorney, the judge calls both to his podium to discuss the particular concern and determines whether the question should be allowed or be dismissed. If the judge upholds a motion or objection, it is "sustained." If he disagrees - under the law - the action is "overruled."
• The jury hears the evidence and determines if a person is guilty or not guilty. The judge has no involvement in that procedure, other than to inform the jurors of the options they have in reaching a verdict.
• The evidence presented during a court hearing must be convincing enough that the jurors have no doubt as to the guilt or innocence of the accused person. "Reasonable doubt" is the defense attorney's typical argument to jurors, and the prosecuting attorneys have to prove their case without leaving any doubt that the accused did the crime. The "burden of proof" is left to the prosecuting attorneys and if jurors have any doubts, they are mandated to declare the accused "not guilty."
• In jury trials, the jury's verdict must be unanimous, meaning all jurors must reach the same conclusion before rendering their verdict to the court.
• The jury also sets the penalty for someone found guilty of the crime. The judge can lower that penalty, but cannot increase it above what the jury recommends. Before entering the penalty phase of the court trial, the jurors are presented with the options of that case. For instance, someone charged with murder could have their charge reduced to manslaughter, wanton endangerment, etc.
• Kentucky does not have 'degrees' of murder. Instead, we have manslaughter, assault, wanton endangerment and similar charges.
• A person found guilty of a crime must have a separate sentencing hearing, at which time the judge either upholds the recommended sentence or rejects it. In most cases, the recommended sentence is upheld by the judge.
• Prior offenses are not permitted to be presented against an accused person.
• A witness' background cannot be used to refute his/her testimony.
• The court procedure begins with an arraignment hearing at the district court level in which the charges are outlined to the accused. Then the accused has a pretrial conference, where the charges are explained to him/her and they can enter a guilty or not guilty plea.
• A person charged with a felony offense CANNOT plead guilty at the district court level. Instead, he/she must enter a 'not guilty' plea, then wait for a preliminary hearing to be held. An accused person can sit through a preliminary hearing where the evidence is presented before a judge, or he can waive his right to a hearing and have the case referred to a circuit court grand jury for an indictment. If a hearing is held, the judge then determines if the charge constitutes a felony offense and if so, refers the case on to the grand jury.
Again, I have no degree in law, political science, or any area of the law. But sitting in on a trial is one of the most informative measures that exists, just by listening and watching.
Before we condemn an accused person, an attorney or a judge, let's make sure we have an understanding of Kentucky's laws and how they work. After all, it is the law.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo. She can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
