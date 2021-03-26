One of the worst physical losses of the year 2020 – for me — was the cancellation of events that featured live musical performances.
It was bad enough when the traditional Thursday Night Live ended in 2019, to be replaced with once-a-month summer concerts at the new and beautiful Town Center Park. But then our world underwent drastic and traumatic events that shut down nearly every aspect of life as we know it – including music, dance, and art events as well as sports, shopping and dining.
I have often called myself a promoter of fine arts, and have spoken out when programs highlighting those aspects of education have been the first to be eliminated by budget cuts or lack of interest among educators and students. It is imperative to my heart that I promote our local marching bands each competition season, for I am more than familiar with how hard those band members work year-round. The fine arts - band, choir, art, theater, dance, and any live performance - broadens our horizons and perception of our world, past and present.
While there is no substitute for the basic educational aspects of math, science, history, language arts, reading and physical education, there are many who simply do not perform well in those subjects. Many need the fine arts to showcase their true talents, as an outlet to the educational regime that so often boggles the mind. Not everyone is an athlete. Not everyone is a scholar. Some are gifted with artistic talents that balance their lives in ways that academics and athletics simply do not resolve. It is only through those areas that they can truly shine and display their talents and express themselves as individuals. These programs also provide resolution to stress, boost creativity and encourage self-confidence. It is a solace in times of strife. Music, acting, art and dance should be viewed as essential to personal growth as academics and athletics.
The recent Heritage Music Series held at Heritage Hills theater was a welcome change to the world that we experienced last year. It was a privilege to meet these up-and-coming musicians who poured their hearts and souls into their performances – those who bared their lives through their original compositions.
The first show featured Rye Davis and Branden Martin. The duo entertained the crowd with their "old country" style original compositions, providing the audience with the first live musical performance many have had opportunity to enjoy for nearly a year. Martin was the winner of the inaugural Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards (Appy Awards) held last weekend, taking the first place with EP of the Year - Live at Southern Ground.
The second show also featured an Appy winner - Chris Shouse, now a member of Wolfpen Branch, a bluegrass band comprised of five members of former bands who teamed during the COVID pandemic to create their unique style of music. Original compositions by all band members highlighted their performance before a sell-out audience.
The final show of the three-part series offered a country/pop combination of Tiffany Williams and Eric Bolander. Williams is a former English teacher/fiction writer turned singer/songwriter who brought her talent to London for the first time and wooed the crowd with her original songs. Bolander, an art teacher, lent his voice to a wide genre of musical styles, wowing the audience with his rendition of "Purple Rain" in which the difficult guitar rifts were matched by Seth Murphy on the cello.
The three Fridays of music was a welcome change to my longing for live performances. It was well organized and offered a variety of Kentucky artists that should be recognized in their own rights. Kudos to Jessica Blankenship with Kentucky Country Music, Kelly Burton with London-Laurel County Tourist Commission and Travis Shortt with Forcht Broadcasting for their organization of this event and South Laurel High band members for their concessions. I anxiously await the next set of concerts, hopefully in the fall.
I direly missed the music venues of Thursday Night Live, Laurel County Fair, Arts & Eats, Redbud Ride Block Party and World Chicken Festival last year. I was grateful to take in the four musical performances at the 2020 Laurel County Homecoming and West Wind Drive (formerly Frontier) at Arts & Eats - performances that subdued the longing for live music that had been squelched by the horrible pandemic.
The venues for live performances are opening up again. Let's support our local groups, let's support our local venues. But most of all, just listen to the music.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo and can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.