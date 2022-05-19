We've all heard the adage of "Mind over matter."
My perception of that is that we have the inner strength (mind) to deal with the challenges we encounter on our journey through life. And if we set our minds to something and we strive hard enough, it can be achieved.
But after a rather traumatic stay-at-home vacation two weeks ago and my 65th birthday on Monday, it is more than apparent that the mind may trump over some issues but the brain must often succumb to what the body says.
That was proven when I got the lawn mower stuck in a muddy section of my back yard on that fateful vacation. Just a few feet below the surface lies a rock layer that prevents massive amounts of water from draining, causing soft spots in the ground. It was then that my body proved that it can rebel against the brain.
Despite my best efforts, the mower refused to move from its soft spot. I used every technique of my early days of driving - I tried to switch between forward and reverse to "rock" the mower from its sitting spot. The wheels just spun and spun, making the soft spot even deeper and slinging mud. I dragged out a couple of boards, stuck them under the tires in an effort to get 'traction.' I put the mower in neutral and physically tried to push it onto the boards. Unsuccessful. The next brainstorm was to retrieve a piece of tin from my husband's pile of supplies and stick it under the tires of the back wheels. Then I began pushing from the front of the mower, in hopes it would roll back onto the tin and be dislodged from the muck of mud. Unsuccessful again.
Then I decided I could hook up a chain to the four-wheeler and pull the mower out - without Palmer ever knowing I'd gotten stuck in the first place.
That brilliant idea also backfired - I soon realized that the battery was either dead or that the four wheeler had some kind of intuition that disaster could soon occur. Whether that holds any truth or not, the fact remains that it simply wouldn't start.
Since it was obvious that mowing was over for the day, I moved on to weed eating. It has long been a battle between myself and the Stihl weed eater - with the weed eater usually being put away after I exhaust my complete vocabulary of obscenities toward this monster machine that refuses to start for me. The first few attempts at hearing the loud buzz of the weed eater are misleading - the first pull of the crank results in a few muffled sounds resembling the promise of a start. The next few jerks of the cord have less response - from the weed eater, at least. Finally, after several more fruitless attempts, the weed eater is placed back in its resting spot while a frustrated and breathless woman retreats to unwinding the heavy duty extension cord and finding some solace in the softer buzz of the electric weed eater.
In that case, mind did win over matter.
But while the brain celebrated the win, the body soon stepped up to show its power.
The shoving, pushing and lifting of the heavy mower showed its results the next day with soreness in the back, neck and legs - offset by multiple bruises and abrasions along the arms, legs and areas that had made direct contact during the battle.
I'm often reminded of a statement that my sister-in-law once made.
"Your body is a traitor," she said. "Your mind says you can do something but your body won't let you."
That has often crossed my mind over the years, especially when I have to admit that it takes me longer to do things I once did, or that I simply can't do them at all - or not without pain in the days afterward.
That is when you must realize that "Mind over Matter" is only successful when your body complies. Otherwise, the "Body over Brain" adage evolves and you must adhere to the unexpected and unwelcome aches and pains of growing older.
To quote another friend's statement: "This aging stuff is getting old!"
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
