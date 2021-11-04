The celebrations of Halloween this past weekend was a welcome change to the holiday events of the past - the time prior to COVID-19 which brought shutdowns, isolation, loss of income, loss of family gatherings and cancellation of many of the things that we took for granted.
In the Laurel community, there were numerous events to commemorate the "spooking season." Costume contests at local restaurants and clubs, family movie night and a dance studio event at Pumpkin Park, trunk or treat at local churches, and even a drive-through candy distribution by the Kentucky State Police post in London.
The return of the World Chicken Festival this year was monumental in the realization that life goes on, even after a health pandemic. Most of us know of someone who has battled this horrible virus and lost their battle. Most of us know someone who barely made it back to life after long hospitalizations.
But in London, Kentucky, we do go on. We've seen far many more businesses opening than closing. We've seen the development of more businesses in the Greer Industrial Park, with clearing taking place at the newest industrial park site - Rowland Acres on Ky. 192. We've witnessed - and many participating in - alternative events to maintain some semblance of life during COVID. An Easter Scavenger Hunt in 2020 was a unique idea that brought out hundreds to drive around town and find specific items at specific places. The inaugural Lights Around London brought out over 60 participants, lighting up their homes and businesses to bring that missing piece of holiday cheer that was threatened by the pandemic. The great success of that event has extended to this year, adding another activity for those wishing to view the light displays throughout the county. We have honored our first responders - extending that to the front line workers in hospitals and nursing homes. We have hosted drive-by parades to recognize those caregivers who risked their health and that of their families in order to provide care for those unable to do so.
If nothing else, the COVID-19 pandemic showed us how much we undervalued our freedom, our families, our festivities. I think often of the words of the song - "You don't know what you've got till it's gone," and that appropriately applies to the things we missed in 2020 and early 2021.
I hope we never forget those experiences - and continue to be thankful for those who work diligently to continue to work toward better. We must always look forward, but we should always remember what we have overcome in order to move forward.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer for The Sentinel Echo. She can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
