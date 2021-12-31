It was the last week of the year and all through the land
People were remembering how horrible this year began -
Holiday gatherings with family and friends
Had to be postponed and traditions to end.
But vaccines and treatments were on the verge
Of returning our way of life and activities to surge.
The new year was quiet and without much ado,
Because after 2020, we were about through.
Then came the spring and summer and fall
With a bit more normality for one and all.
School went back in session and we were all pleased
Without school, the rights of education were seized.
Easter celebrations came with egg hunts and dinner
While social distancing kept us home and we didn't get thinner!
Stimulus checks brought us extra money to spend
Though workers were sparse and waiting in line didn't end.
The summer months brought us few vacations to travel
But we improved our homes rather than endure the hassle.
The Fourth of July came with fireworks and fun
We celebrated the freedoms we once thought were done.
COVID still dictated us, coming with a new strain
To further challenge medical personnel, who were already drained.
We were introduced to Delta and now Omicron
While wondering what next will this virus bring on.
But we maintained our hope, if nothing else
While digging out masks again to protect ourselves.
We watched as our nation's institutions were attacked by its own
While the political turmoil raged on and on.
Many lives were destroyed by tornadoes and fires
Others reached out to help to prove hope never tires.
We stand strong together, no matter the need
Because that is the basis of the human creed.
Goodbye 2021 - you've taught us so much,
But we long for the future and God's healing touch,
So bless us while we toil on our way
And hope that 2022 will bring better days!
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo. She can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.