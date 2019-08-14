I was somewhat exciting when our editor, Erin Cox, informed me that she was getting me clearance to cover Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Manchester EKU last Thursday. Media was instructed to arrive between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., although Air Force Two wasn't scheduled to arrive at the London-Corbin Airport until 11 a.m.
But I made the trip along Hal Rogers Parkway to Manchester, where I decided to grab something to eat before engaging in the wait. I spotted the McDonald's sign at the edge of the roadway and turned onto the roadway - only to find that the entrance was blocked and the building was gone! Feeling foolish for not looking completely, I turned around and made another turn back onto the highway and turned into the next food store - Wendy's. But it was only 9:05 and Wendy's doesn't open until 10 a.m. Across another street, Arby's was backed around the building so I nixed the idea of food and continued to the college campus.
Bad idea #1.
I got onto the campus, parked and went to check in. Media were located in a different area. After waiting a few minutes, I returned to my air conditioned van, keeping a careful eye at the entrance where media was admitted. I saw no point in waiting in the hot sun - Good idea #1.
I watched as the drug and bomb dogs checked every vehicle in the parking lot, then had my camera bag checked before we could enter the building at 10:45 a.m. We were ushered to the meeting area onto a stage that was soon consumed by TV tripods and cameras and a couple of print media. We were not permitted to leave the gated area at any time, we had no seats and we were bending forward under the weight of our gear. We stood, waiting while the clock ticked along - well past the estimated noon time for the Vice President and entourage to arrive. Bad idea #2.
I watched Erin's live video from the London-Corbin Airport as the ensemble with Congressman Hal Rogers, Gov. Matt Bevin and V.P. Mike Pence arrived and moved through the crowd. I anxiously awaited their departure as a signal of the upcoming end of my tireless standing, only to have to wait longer and longer. Finally, as my legs and back ached, all the media people were ordered to leave the stage and were escorted into the lobby, behind a curtained area into a hallway lined with police, Secret Service agents, military personnel and the "media patrol" into a room where we had to cram behind a table as small as the stage area we'd just left. And we stood. Finally the VIP's entered the room for a special press conference about IRT program that assists rural communities with dental and vision issues. Ironically, the announcement came on Aug. 8 and the program ended on Aug. 10! Bad idea #2.
We were then rushed back to the stage area, cramping ourselves into the stage while we listened to the guest speakers. it was then after 1 p.m. and I had a deadline to meet. I'd already seen Pence and Bevin shake hands with people at the airport, but the media was held to a "safe" distance without any contact with any of the dignitaries. After standing again after the program concluded, we were rushed from the stage again, back to the room where we were again held at bay while the dignitaries conducted another brief press conference. The nonchalant talk with those included in the press conference held us inside again for what reason I could not decipher. Then we were escorted back to the media area again and held captive inside the area.
The second press conference was to allow those invite-only folks to leave, with only the media in a secluded area. After another 30 minutes of standing on the reserved stage area, we were released - only to go outside and be told we could not go to our vehicles until the motorcade had departed. Another 20 minutes passed before all the entourage finally loaded up and left while traffic in Manchester and Hal Rogers Parkway was blocked for security reasons.
My arrival back at the office - where Erin and Dillan patiently awaited the composition of my story on the event - came around 3:20 p.m. To say I was furious when I saw Facebook pictures of the dignitaries having lunch at Weaver's Hot Dogs is an understatement. I'm proud the Vice President, Governor and Congressman got a taste of traditional London food. I'm glad Weaver's can now say they served these prominent people. I'm glad the dignitaries got lunch - we the media did not have that privilege! We were held captive while they munched away and my "lunch" consisted of a 4-pack of cheese crackers in my desk and a Dr. Pepper from our office vending machine at 4 p.m.
My bad leg (circulation problems) with heels on a cramped stage where I often had to bend over so the Lexington Herald reporter could get a shot (thank God he was tall!) resulted in swelling and pain all Thursday and Friday. My frustration was accelerated even more in that we were not even allowed a handshake after standing for four hours!
I miss those days when we the common people were considered valuable. We are the ones who vote for our leaders, but the violent trend of political and social activists now threaten even the most innocent individual. I miss those days when people of this country could line the streets and wave at our elected officials. Rather than being blocked, Hal Rogers Parkway should have been lined with the citizens of this community with welcoming waves and cheers, waving their American flags and celebrating the success of our nation. I miss those days when we supported our leaders rather than using their every move for a point of criticism for national news or late night talk show hosts.
And after standing for four hours, the least the media folks - those who go out at all times of day and night, in all kinds of weather, on a variety of situations, the taxpayers who contribute to the tax base, the registered voters who cast a ballot every election - deserved was a handshake from our elected leaders. This experience won't deter me from my political or patriotic views. But it has definitely changed my opinion of how the national media has tainted the treatment of the local hard working folks who strive to provide news coverage to their communities.
On a happier note, the Laurel County Homecoming starts this Thursday and continues through Sunday. The committee members have worked hard to provide a four-day celebration of our hometown. I certainly hope the community will take full advantage of the entertainment, honorees and activities offered this year. This is a tradition unique to the people and the heritage of London and Laurel County. Food and craft vendors, pageants, music, fashion show, wiener dog race, Power Wheels race and other activities are free for the taking. Don't miss out!
