Tomorrow, Jan. 27, is a memorable day in my life.
Tomorrow, I will celebrate my 12th (consecutive) year with The Sentinel Echo, bringing my total time in the newspaper business to 19 years.
Tomorrow, my daughter will celebrate her birthday and will pass me in age! Since I still claim to be 40 and she reached that milestone last year, in my calculations, LeeAnn is now older than me! (I can see her scowl and raised eyebrows when she hears that!)
LeeAnn is my firstborn, my experimental child - and quite honestly, I do not know how she survived me. She has often questioned that issue herself. She had to mature quickly, often taking care of her younger brother Rickey while I worked. She was my "secretary" in many matters, she learned organizational skills early on and how to deal with me.
I cannot take credit for the success that LeeAnn has achieved, both personally and professionally - she did that herself. Or perhaps, being born on my Aunt Vada (Bruner) Miller's birthday was an influence since Aunt Vada was a strong person. LeeAnn was always independent and free thinking and it paid off well for her. She plays a major role in the annual Thanksgiving food basket program with Sister Marge at St. William Catholic Church, she has served on various committees in the community, she is on her class reunion planning committee, she now teaches Zumba classes, and she continues to be an excellent mother to my grandsons, Brady and Waylon. She's also a huge Tom Brady fan but still cheers on the New England Patriots even after Brady's departure for Tampa Bay. LeeAnn earned her bachelors degree while working full-time and graduated on Brady's first birthday - May 7. Although we see differently on many issues, I'm proud of who she is and the achievements that she continues to make as she makes her life's journey. Happy Birthday LeeAnn, and always know I love you and am proud of you!
The day I returned to The Sentinel Echo after a 9-year hiatus came from then publisher Willie Sawyers, then another call from then sports editor Denis House, about coming in for an interview. I knew there was a reporter position open and since I wasn't working at the time, wanted nothing more than to return to the newspaper.
At the time of the calls - on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2010, I was inside our pig pen, "helping" two of our pigs who were giving birth at the same time. After one pig safely delivered 6 piglets and the other having 9, I was surprised and pleased to find the messages on my phone. I laugh when I returned those calls to Denis and Willie and the surprise in their voice when I explained I missed the calls because I in the pig pen!
People have often asked me what was the (1) craziest, (2) most dangerous, (3) most enjoyable and (4) worst experience I have ever had in the newspaper business. While I will wait to disclose those in my book (?), I can say that working for the newspaper has been, hands down, the most educational experience of my life. Covering everything from city and county government, political races, the judicial system, school systems, meetings and events over these years have definitely increased my knowledge in so many realms. I have met so many people, told so many of their stories. I have been required to attend events that I would never have experienced otherwise - and I am equally thankful for those experiences.
I have counted many of the people who have come and gone, just from The Sentinel Echo, during my time here and it is surprising. Thus far, I have worked under 6 different publishers, 9 managing editors, 15 different reporters, 5 summer interns and 5 sports writers. I have interviewed and/or met several celebrities - Cincinnati Reds players, former Kentucky (and only female) Governor Martha Layne Collins and First Lady Judy Patton, former Governor Matt Bevin and First Lady Glenna Bevin, U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, former U.S. Secretary Elaine Chao, singer Lee Greenwood, singer Aaron Tippin, actress Doris Roberts, actor Tony Randall, former University of Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall, former UK football coach Hal Mumme and wife June, singer John Michael Montgomery, singer Roger Earl - the remaining member of the original rock group, Foghat; former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jamie Cromer, and the most recent, Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman. I was fortunate enough to participate in the VIP entourage when Vice President Mike Pence visited in 2019 - a memory that will always remain cherished.
The move from our former building on West Fifth Street to our location on C V B Drive was an emotional one - my children and my granddaughter Hannah grew up coming in and out of that building. When we had to begin packing our stuff for the move in 2020, I cried for two weeks. The location of my workplace may have changed, but the memories that evolved in that building will always be in my heart. The sudden and unexpected death of long-time Sentinel Echo Lifestyles Editor Sue Minton was one of the most devastating losses - and still brings tears to my eyes. I currently use the desk that once belonged to her and her picture hangs on the wall behind that desk where it will remain until I leave.
Indeed, January 27 is deeply engraved in my memory - the day I became a mother in 1981, and the day I returned to what I believe is my true calling - a reporter for my hometown newspaper - in 2010. I'm looking forward to see what my daughter continues to accomplish just as enthusiastically as I anticipate continuing to tell the stories of the people who make London and Laurel County what it is and what it will be in the future. I thank you LeeAnn, for your love and patience, just as I thank all of you for your continued support of my work and your hometown newspaper.
Nita Johnson is a reporter for The Sentinel-Echo. She can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
