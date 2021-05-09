It's a daily thing - the ringing of the cell phone with an unassigned ring.
You look away from whatever you're doing to make sure your instincts are right - and usually they are, as you see "Spam Risk" scrolling across your screen.
While I do not personally have the "Scam Protector" that some other cell phone owners have, I relish the service that alerts me that someone is calling that I probably don't want to talk to.
Sometimes my phone shows up "Telemarketer" and that's okay too. If I don't want to take it, I let it go to voicemail. Those who are truly wanting to reach me will leave a message. Those who don't - oh well.
But the scammers are the ones who show ingenuity and creativity. They will show up as a local number many times, fooling the phone owner into accepting their calls. There have been numerous times I've missed calls because I didn't recognize the number - but again, I trust that someone really wanting to talk to me will leave a message or call back.
While some scammers target the "elderly," others target anyone whose number they can obtain. The scammers don't limit themselves to just cell phones - they are frequent callers to landline phones. Sometimes they are nice, but some are quite insistent and even threatening.
My granddaughter called me one day, highly upset, after receiving such a call. The caller informed her that her name had come up in some "illegal activity" and she needed to contact the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) immediately. She was terrified and almost in tears. She received this phone call while on a break at work - an honest job with one of the most reputable businesses in this county. I told her it was a scam and to disregard the call.
On Monday I received such a call myself.
The first voice on the call was automated and identified himself as calling from the DEA regarding illegal activity. As I listened, I got instructions to push "1" to talk to someone. That someone identified himself as being with the Social Security Administration. The first question asked was to give my name. When I was hesitant, he repeated the instruction. I asked what information was needed and was told that I had to give my name, date of birth and Social Security number.
I again asked him to identify himself and if he had called me, why did he need my name? I was told that he had over 20,000 documents on his desk - that he was backed up with the COVID pandemic, so it was necessary to give my name and other information in his system. It was somewhat convincing.
I received a similar call last week, but this one left a voicemail informing me if I didn't answer back, there would be "serious charges" filed against me.
These calls immediately sent up more flags than any NASCAR race could generate.
First of all, I only pay in Social Security - I'm not drawing any form of it. Secondly, I haven't done anything that the DEA would want to contact me. And even if I had, I know no DEA agent or agency would call me on the phone - they'd come in person, unexpectedly.
Our federal government has some routine policies for which many are unaware.
The Social Security Administration, for example, will correspond by mail. They may include a number for you to contact them, but routinely, they do not make random phone calls. Can you imagine their workload if they contacted everyone with a claim?
The same goes for the DEA and other federal agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). They will contact you in person or by mail.
Scammers will find numbers and randomly call individuals without a clue of who they are calling. They are attempting to get money from you by threats and demands, using the "scare tactic" to convince you to give them your private information.
Monday's call was a request for personal information that I did not wish to give to some unknown person. A legitimate government representative would already know my name - after all, they called me. And as long as I've been in the workforce, anyone of significance should already have that information.
So after I asked him to repeat the information he needed from me, I told him I'd bet he wanted my bank account number too, and hung up.
There are numerous scams taking place - such as the fake website for a birth certificate that took me for $55 recently. After a month and no such document, I contacted the state office of Vital Statistics and was informed that I had been taken by one of those fake sites. I finally got the document I needed - and at a considerably less expensive price.
The public needs to be aware that scam and spam occurs every day. Be leery of calls, even with a local phone number. Get the name of the caller and their so-called organization, then call that number back to see if it is legitimate or not. If you need to order documents online, first call the office where you seek information and get their correct website. Do not give out personal information, even if you think it is a legitimate call.
I've already been scammed and if I want Spam, I'll take mine in the blue can with the pull-up tab. At least I know that one is real and what it costs.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo and can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
