The pomp and circumstance of high school graduation for the past two years has brought some creative measures for school officials and the community.
After the Governor's mandate that schools and businesses close as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, graduation became a debatable (and court) issue as crowd restrictions prevented the traditional packed gymnasium ceremonies that has become as much a part of graduation as the presentation of diplomas.
Since the ceremony itself was only open to two adults accompanying the graduates, the school district planned a drive-thru parade for the graduates to honor their achievements. Friends and family were invited to line the streets of London, wave, hold signs and cheer as the graduates donned their caps and gowns - in the tradition established as graduates normally walked out of the school gymnasiums. Since the commencement exercises last year was restricted, it didn't allow graduates to have that experience. Thus, the graduation parade evolved to allow more than just the two accompanying parents or family members to express their well wishes in a non-traditional manner for a non-traditional school year.
It wasn't what most high school students wanted or expected for their special day, but the parade event went so well that many people wanted to make it a new tradition. The community joined in perfectly, while Forcht Broadcasting conducted a Senior Day with broadcasts featuring the graduates and their achievements. The Sentinel Echo offered a live video of the parades since many people avoided large crowds and were urged to maintain social distancing. Social media was filled with pictures and videos highlighting the graduates and marking their achievements.
The non-traditional school year, unfortunately, extended into this school year once again, posing other challenges throughout the year.
But as restrictions were lifted somewhat, the continued social distancing restrictions required another venue for the ceremony this year. While the battle between London and Corbin continues over the Exit 29 property, school officials and Corbin City officials were gallant enough to arrange for a traditional graduation at the Corbin Arena in order to accommodate four guests per graduate this year.
But moving the traditional graduation ceremony to another town has prompted school officials to consider building their own facility large enough to accommodate the graduation crowd. A facility that will seat 4,000 persons was discussed previously by board members, with drawings of the proposed building presented to board members during this week's meeting. That multi-purpose facility would easily accommodate the graduation crowds, as well as host sporting events and other activities that mark the continued growth and success of the community.
This year's graduates have overcome challenges that no other students have experienced before. Yet, they continue to shine and achieve, pocketing over $3 million in scholarships for continuing education.
As over 500 graduates walk their school hallways for the last time as a student, their last days are being made especially meaningful this year. Students had to continue on virtual learning for the first set of this school year, continuing the non-traditional education that no one ever dreamed would take place. But teachers, assistants, bus drivers, cafeteria staff and other school personnel dealt with the new world of education with dignity and grace, and students continued to learn in the best manner they could in the current circumstances. The choice of returning to in-person classes remained in the hands of parents and students, with this year marking another challenge teachers and students had to overcome.
But in spite of the challenges of educators, the school year is drawing to a close and students have once again shown their true spirit by achieving over $3 million in scholarships, numerous awards and recognitions, several championship titles in academics and athletics - exceeding the expectations in a chaotic world. In spite of COVID-19 and all its horrors, students have continued to excel.
This year is a slight repeat of the recognition last year - Forcht Broadcasting is conducting Senior Night on Thursday, May 27. On Friday, May 28, the North Laurel Senior Parade will begin at Central Office on Main Street at 6 p.m. and travel along Main Street to Hal Rogers Parkway to the high school. South Laurel graduates will line up at Central Office and travel along Main Street and South Laurel Road to their high school at 7:30 p.m. The community is urged to come out, line the streets and cheer on the graduates of a very untraditional year that still brought our county recognition with numerous achievements.
Our young people are indeed the basis for the future. They have overcome challenges never faced before, they have continued to learn under new circumstances and they demonstrate the strength and resiliency that proves their true character.
Our community should be proud and honored to have the opportunity to come out and congratulate the senior graduates for their many accomplishments. We should show the true spirit of our community by showing these young people how much we believe in them, in their future, and in the future of London and Laurel County.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo and can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.