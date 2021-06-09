A clear summer night brought out a huge crowd to Town Center on Friday evening - a celebration of many sorts.
It was the official opening of the city's newest park - a delayed opening stemming from last year's pandemic and inevitable shut downs of events across the country.
The park has remained a scenic site and scenic sight since its completion last year, and both high school bands held concerts before a small crowd previously. But Friday's official opening brought more than just a ribbon-cutting event - it marked the return of live musical performances for the people of this community. And it was indeed a grand event.
I have long been a follower of my friend Chuck Stuber's bands - from Yesterday's Wine to his latest, My Finest Hour. Those who know Chuck know that he possesses a unique sense of humor - one that stays at full throttle. Roger Dale House, the lead singer, has been involved in many bands ranging from gospel to country and rock and is well known in his hometown. Seeing our hometown people put on a show that merits the quality of an arena performance makes my heart even prouder of my hometown and the multi-talented people it produces. Hearing any band live again has been a treat, but when the band is comprised of people you know, it makes it even better - at least for me. Even better is when you get a CD and can sing their songs along with them!
Of course, Sneaky Pete is a legend in London and Laurel County, making their impact in the days of The Van House and local venues of the 1970s and 1980s. Again, these band members are all local people who work their day jobs, practice together for bookings and take their talent to the stage to help us "older people" relive the days of our own youth - the days of classic rock that will always retain their claim of the best era of music ever.
There are other local bands who have also made an impact on our town. County Wide, although advertised as being from Corbin, includes a native Laurel Countian, Travis Clem, whose son adds to every show by playing the air drums in perfect timing with his dad's beat. He may even hit a few more notes than dear ole dad on some songs! After repeated plays, I've almost got all the words to "Country Boy's Dream" down and am well on my way to most lyrics in a couple more songs on their CD.
West Wind Drive, formerly known as Frontier, features three Laurel Countians who have literally grown up before my eyes. My first encounter with Frontier was the kickoff of the Redbud Ride Block Party. Ethan Worley was just beginning college, Andrew Worley and cousin Caleb Caudill were still in high school. Now Ethan has been teaching for the Corbin Independent Schools for three years, Andrew is in graduate school and Caleb is probably entering graduate school soon. The addition of college friend, Jon Watts, rounds out the band - and leaves me waiting for their next release of original songs.
Eight Days Sober is another rising band who brings a stage full of talent to every performance and has already developed a strong following on the local front. They revive some of the songs that provided an outlet for many young teens and keep us wanting more.
The return to live music got quite a boost with the Heritage Music Series earlier this year. Although bluegrass and "old country" do not top my list of favorite genres, the art of playing any instrument is one that always mesmerizes me. Perhaps that can be attributed to my own talent - I can play one heck of a stereo - which defines the beginning and end of my musical talent! And I will never forget watching and hearing Prince's "Purple Rain" guitar rifts re-invented on the cello at Eric Bolander's concert!
That music series was so successful that organizers are looking to host another event this fall - after the World Chicken Festival - and with another themed music series (hopefully, it's rock!).
The World Chicken Festival also offers a wide venue of musical entertainment that ranges from the high energy show of Sawyer Brown to rising country stars, Larkin Poe. Rye Davis, who performed during the Heritage Music Series, will revisit London for a performance at this year's September celebration, as will Wolfpen Branch. Eight Daze Sober will also hit the Sanders Stage this year.
Those of us who remember the lates and greats of real music will recall Don McLean's hit, "American Pie" with its lyrics of "The day the music died." COVID-19 put a damper on our way of life in many aspects, but the return of live music and live performances is definitely one sign that we the people have again overcome challenges. And Friday night's opening concert series is the first symbol of "The Day the Music Thrived."
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo and can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
