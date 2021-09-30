There are many people you meet in life that leave a lasting impression.
Such is the case with Ernest (E.R.) Rudder, who has left a legacy that few can match.
There were so many aspects of my life in which my path intersected with E.R.'s. It was his dry humor, those unexpected moments when he would make you laugh - and feel stupid sometimes - that are imprinted on my heart.
E.R. was my bus driver for several years. He was also part of the Providence Baptist Church quartet and the group once came to my church to sing. It was odd hearing my bus driver's strong bass voice blend in the four-part harmony that marked Baptist singing in those days. E.R. also heard our youth group singing that night, which prompted another memory related to the bus driving.
It had begun snowing just as school let out and we were en route to Colony from the high school when the bus began to slide on the hill right past Homer Dees store. The roads were quickly becoming treacherous and trying to handle a school bus loaded with kids was a huge responsibility. I was sitting on the second seat when the bus skidded on the slick roads. Still seemingly calm but with his dry humor, E.R. looked up through the mirror and said, "Nita, you'd better get your prayer group together - I think we're going to need it!"
While in college, I landed a job at Burger Queen - and who should be the weekend manager but E.R.! Of course, that was another series of adventures of the man with the dry humor who could somehow make the worst situations funny. He never panicked when two or three bus loads of kids would unload into the lobby, eat their food and leave their mess he just helped us clean it up and keep us calm and sane.
After I landed a job with my hometown newspaper, I went to cover something at Sublimity Elementary and was pleased to see him as principal. He told me then that he knew he was old when a student at the school was the granddaughter of one of his former students. He vehemently refused an interview when he retired. So I retaliated by writing a column about him. He later told me I made it sound like he had died by praising his contributions to the community!
But our paths were destined to cross again - he retired from the school system and began working with the Sheriff's Office. I had left the newspaper for several years and hadn't been back but a few weeks when there was a fatality in the Hazel Green area. I went to the scene, expecting a horrific sight but only saw a single vehicle in a field bordered by a steep curve. Of course, E.R. was on the scene. I asked him what had happened - confused that only one vehicle was there. "Someone wrecked," he said, making me feel incredulously stupid but having to laugh at his simple answer.
That was E.R., to those not fortunate to have known him.
It was later on when Facebook rose in popularity that we learned that our birthdays were just days apart. For the past decade or longer, he and I have exchanged birthday wishes - with the full knowledge that we know in our hearts that people born in the month of May are special people!
E.R. was definitely special. He worked hard all his life - rising early in the morning and coming from his East KY 80 home to drive a school bus to the West KY 80 area, teaching high school students all day, driving the evening bus route; working weekends and nights at Burger Queen while also undergoing training to become a firefighter and help establish the Bush Fire Department.
Although he would never want anyone crying on his behalf, the news of his passing brought tears of loss. E.R. was my bus driver, my teacher, my boss. But more than anything else, he was my friend. He lived a good life, he was loved by many. The Laurel community has lost a great man, but it is the legacy that he leaves behind that will comfort us.
Rest in Peace, E.R. You will certainly be missed.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo and can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
