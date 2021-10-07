Have you ever chosen a book to read simply because of its title? Or purchased an item because it is advertised well?
We find that so true in life, just as journalists discover that catching the eye of readers is sometimes how they headline the stories.
But those who see the headlines should recognize that there is much much more to a story than just the headline. A headline is simply a summary of what the article addresses.
Thus is the case with the adult entertainment ordinance that the city council recently passed.
Now we have evolved into the dispute over adult entertainment facilities. Council members are being bombarded with complaints, some even threatening protests and/or voting out current council members.
That's where people need to read and understand the rest of the story. While the headline said exactly what happened, the city council approved the adult entertainment ordinance at that meeting, there is more to the story.
Under Kentucky law, abolishing or banning such facilities is unconstitutional. Those who want such facilities have as much right to participate in those activities as those people who disapprove. But in a country where 'pursuit of happiness' is guaranteed, the ability to ban certain businesses would be an instant legal battle - and in the society of today, one that those attempting to limit the rights of someone else would inevitably lose.
The article on the adult entertainment ordinance (written by yours truly) quoted specific sections of the ordinance as a means to understand what restrictions were being placed on such facilities. Before the meeting was called to order, I specifically asked if there had been any requests for such a facility in London. The answer was yes, that there had been some inquiries.
With that in mind, council members then drafted the restrictions that they could enforce, with many stating that they did not want such facilities in the London community. However, they are bound by the laws that exist to allow such businesses. Their only option was to institute restrictions - probably in hopes that any prospective business would be deterred from locating here.
But the headline apparently caught the eye of many people, who didn't bother to read the full story and learn about what actions were being taken to address the possibility of such facilities locating in the area. The ordinance was quite specific on the hours of operation, advertising of the facility, and locations of such facilities - IF some were to open in the area.
Facebook posts also reflected the reality that people simply didn't read the full story. Instead, they relied on a headline or a post by an uninformed person that shaped their opinion on a topic they truly didn't take the time to read and understand. Comments encouraging all current council members to be "voted out" are unfair and uninformed.
Do the city council members want an adult entertainment facility or facilities to locate here? Definitely not.
Can council members stop an adult entertainment facility from locating here? Definitely not.
But before we condemn our city leaders for something, at least take the time to understand THE REST OF THE STORY.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer with The Sentinel-Echo. She can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
